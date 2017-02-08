Plan your weekend Feb 9-12: Knight Parade in Ybor, State Fair, S'mores and Zombies, ArtWalk

Plan your weekend

Parade

Sant' Yago Illuminated Knight Parade: Saturday brings the annual nighttime Sant' Yago Illuminated Knight Parade in Ybor City, and this year the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Glazer Family Foundation are the grand marshals. The parade starts at Seventh Avenue and Nuccio at 7 p.m. It's free but you can get $25 bleacher seats at kreweofsantyago.com.

Midway madness

Florida State Fair: Running today through Feb. 20, the fair returns with deep-fried everything and the largest portable Ferris wheel in North America. There's also the usual mix of exhibits, animals, lawn mower races, a circus stunt show and rodeos. Admission is $11, $6 for kids, $13 Fridays through Sundays, $7 for kids. Weekday armbands $20-$25; any day ride armbands $30-$35. Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N, Tampa. (813) 627-782. floridastatefair.com.

Date night

Second Sunday Movies: With Valentine's Day coming up, this month takes on the theme of love in honor of Valentine's Day and features a screening of Romeo and Juliet (1996), starring Leonardo DiCaprio. Get there early for a special performance of Backstreet Boys Meets R&J Cabaret by Studio@620, music by DJ Fresh, trivia, food trucks and a photo booth. Free. Museum of Fine Arts, 255 Beach Drive NE, St. Petersburg. (727) 896-2667. 5-8:30 p.m. Sunday.

Take the kids

Gourmet S'Mores and Zombies: The family friendly party in the woods at the Pinellas Pioneer Settlement will feature funny zombies, not scary ones. Enjoy s'mores around the campfire while zombie movies play. There will be a Thriller flash mob and a live action Plants vs. Zombies game with Nerf. Getting tickets online in advance is recommended. $10 includes a s'mores three-pack. 6:30-9:30 p.m. at 2900 31st St. S, St. Petersburg. (727) 893-7326. hauntedheritagehikes.com.

Party

Tweed Ride: This popular leisurely bike ride around downtown St. Petersburg brings out ladies and gents in derby hats, vests, petticoats, lace-up boots and other vintage fashion. After the ride, gather at the Shuffleboard Club for a party with food trucks and music. $35, $25 members. Mirror Lake St. Petersburg Shuffleboard Club, 559 Mirror Lake Drive N, St. Petersburg. (727) 822-2083. 2-9 p.m. Saturday.

Shopping

Hello Kitty Cafe Truck: A cuteness overload is coming when the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck pulls up to Tampa's International Plaza and Bay Street on Saturday. It is an uber-cute pink van that houses Hello Kitty treats, including a three-piece Hello Kitty cookie set, a rainbow macaron box set, a four-pack of mini cakes, and bow-shaped bottles of water. 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Bay Street across from Urban Outfitters. 2223 N West Shore Blvd.

Daredevil

Rick Wallenda High-Wire Walk: The aerialist from the world-famous tightrope walking Flying Wallendas family will traverse St. Petersburg's Sundial shopping and entertainment district on the high wire at 5 p.m. Saturday. Come early for other circus-themed performances and photos with Wallenda. Free. 151 Second Ave. N.