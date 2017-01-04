Plan your weekend: Free concerts for College Football Playoff; Colt Ford; Epiphany; Kevin Pollak

Plan your weekend

Take the dog

Barkarilla: The Pooch Parade: The seventh annual parade with a purpose (to benefit local animal charities) also features magic by Mr. Bones, DJ dancing, food trucks, a dog kissing booth, pet photos, raffles and the crowning of a king and queen. $5, dogs free from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Dirty Shame, 1929 E Seventh Ave., Tampa. (813) 247-7930.

College Football Playoff

Championship weekend: Before Alabama and Clemson throw down in the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship, parties and free concerts abound in Tampa. The Playoff Playlist Live concert series is free at Curtis Hixon Park, 600 N Ashley Drive, Friday, Saturday and Sunday with performances by Eric Paslay, Flo Rida, Usher, Rachel Platten and more. Keep up to date at tbtim.es/roadtotampa.

Take the kids

Championship Beach Bash: The highlight of this free event in Clearwater Beach will be a celebrity flag football game with ESPN analyst Jesse Palmer alongside NFL Hall of Famer Eric Dickerson, comedian Cedric the Entertainer and ESPN host Sara Walsh. Held at Pier 60, this event from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday promises a family-friendly pep rally with live music, games and appearances by bands from the championship teams.

Music

Colt Ford: Hick-hop hero Colt Ford, who co-wrote Jason Aldean's Dirt Road Anthem and has a Yeti Tundra full of his own swaggering songs, performs at Dallas Bull. Doors open at 7 p.m. Friday at 3322 U.S. 301 N, Tampa. $15 advance, $20 at the door. (813) 987-2855. dallasbull.com.

Serious tunes

Florida International Toy Piano Festival: For the second year, this festival sets out to prove the plink of the tiny instrument is a serious tool for music. The nonprofit New Music Conflagration hosts the festival today through Sunday across the Tampa Bay area at various venues. There are nearly a dozen concerts and lectures, most free or less than $10. Saturday at 8 p.m. brings Toy Piano Collaborations No. 1 at the Space, 2106 W Main St., Tampa. ($10). A second program is at 3 p.m. Sunday in the St. Petersburg Main Library ($5) at 3745 Ninth Ave. N. thenewmusicconflagration.org.

Holiday

Epiphany Celebration: Tarpon Springs on Friday will be the site of the largest Epiphany event in the Western Hemisphere. The faithful will follow a procession of children, choir members and Greek folk dancers to witness the casting of the Holy Cross in Spring Bayou, where teenage boys dive in an attempt to be the first to retrieve it. The annual glendi (festival) with food, drink, music and traditional Greek dancing starts after. Free. St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 36 N Pinellas Ave.

Classical

The Florida Orchestra: The Masterworks brings Grammy-winning violinist Augustin Hadelich to St. Petersburg and Clearwater to play Camille Saint-Saens' Organ Symphony, one of three by French composers. This weekend he will play Symphonie Espagnole by Édouard-Victoire-Antoine Lalo. 8 p.m. Saturday at the Mahaffey Theater in St. Petersburg, 7:30 p.m. Sunday at Ruth Eckerd Hall in Clearwater. $15-$45. (727) 892-3337. floridaorchestra.org.