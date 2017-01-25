Plan your weekend: Gasparilla, Ringling circus, 'Cabaret' and Harry Potter

Plan your weekend

Pirate time

Gasparilla: The pirate ship Jose Gasparilla sets sail on Saturday and docks at the Tampa Convention Center at 1 p.m. Then pirate krewes will invade downtown Tampa's waterfront from 2 to 5 p.m., tossing beads and other treasures into a crowd that will likely balloon to more than 300,000. It's free, though you can get reserved seats for $45-$125 at gasparillatreasures.com. The city of Tampa's website, tampagov.net, has maps showing the road closure schedule for downtown, the Gasparilla parade route, parking options and shuttle bus schedules.

Big Top

Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus: This weekend brings the last shows Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus will ever perform in Tampa. Circus Xtreme features BMX trick riders, trampoline daredevils, and animals acts ranging from Bengal tigers to camels. Shows are 7:30 p.m. today; 10:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday; 1 and 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Come an hour early to meet performers and see animals up close. $18-$85. Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. amaliearena.com.

Art

Art Festival Beth-El: One of the most anticipated art events of the year returns this weekend to Temple Beth-El in St. Petersburg. The annual fine art, juried exhibition and sale started in 1973 and has grown to include more than 170 local, national and international artists showing in six galleries. Admission is free Sunday and Monday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Entertainer Becca McCoy will be performing the hits of Rosemary Clooney in the sanctuary at 11 a.m. Monday. A docent tour will be offered at 2 p.m. 400 Pasadena Ave. S. (727) 347-6136. artfestivalbethel.com.

Concert

Dead Kennedys: If you want a night of classic NoCal punk, you'll have to go see this show at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Cuban Club, 2010 N Avenida Republica de Cuba, Ybor City. Founding guitarist East Bay Ray and bassist Klaus Flouride, longtime drummer D.H. Peligro and vocalist Skip Greer will play classics like Holiday in Cambodia, albeit minus the wild stage presence of estranged founder Jello Biafra. Reagan Youth opens. $20. eventbrite.com.

Take the kids

Orchestra Youth Concerts: Under the direction of Vince Lee, the Florida Orchestra and a narrator present Prokofiev's children's classic Peter and the Wolf and Ravel's Mother Goose Ballet Suite. Free. Westfield Countryside Mall, 27001 U.S. 19 N, Clearwater. 3:30 p.m. Friday; Also taking place at Tyrone Square Mall, 6901 Tyrone Square, St. Petersburg. 11 a.m. Saturday.

Theme park

Celebration of Harry Potter: For Universal Orlando's fourth Celebration of Harry Potter weekend the Malfoy bad boys Draco and Lucius (Tom Felton and Jason Isaacs) pay their first visit to the theme park's special event, along with Warwick Davis (Professor Flitwick and Griphook) and Matthew Lewis (Neville Longbottom). Muggles will gather for three days of Q&As, panels, a Harry Potter Expo full of interactive booths and other wizarding events like the secrets of wand combat, movie screenings and a costume contest. It runs Friday through Sunday and is included with admission (starts at $105), though Universal is offering special vacation packages as well at universalorlando.com

Stage

Cabaret: The show that made Joel Grey and Alan Cumming the toast of Broadway is celebrating its 50th anniversary, and it still feels pretty modern. Cabaret, which runs through Sunday at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, "is all about the consequences of political disengagement," said Randy Harrison, 39, who plays the Emcee role made famous by Grey and Cumming. It runs today through Sunday at the Straz Center's Morsani Hall, 1010 N MacInnes Place, Tampa. $31 and up. (813) 229-7827. strazcenter.org.

Party

Blast Friday: The family-friendly Clearwater block party will have a free concert by Spyro Gyra, the jazz pop band with elements of funk, calypso and R&B. From 5:30-10 p.m. Friday, there will be food and craft vendors and a beer garden set up on the 400 Block of Cleveland Street in downtown Clearwater.



