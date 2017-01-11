Plan your weekend: MLK Day, Monster Jam, Treasure Island Kite Festival

Plan your weekend

MLK Day

Parades and more: As we head into the weekend of Martin Luther King Jr. Day events, Tampa's Allen Temple AME Church on Sunday hosts a Bay Black Heritage Festival Gospel Night at 6 p.m., 2101 Lowe St., Tampa. And on Monday, Tampa's 28th annual community parade includes floats, cars, trucks, walking units and bands. It begins at Cuscaden Park, 2900 N 15th St., Tampa at noon Monday.

Take the kids

Monster Jam: Giant trucks will literally run over lesser vehicles on Saturday at Raymond James Stadium. The family-friendly scene will begin with a tailgate and meet and greet with the trucks and drivers in the Party in the Pits from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. ($10 for pit passes on Ticketmaster. Free pit passes are available at local Southern Ford dealers). The show begins at 7 p.m., 4201 N Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa. $15-$185. Toll-free 1-800-745-3000. monsterjam.com.

Get outside

Treasure Island Kite Festival: The skies over Treasure Island will be filled with dual-line and multi-line sport kites set to music. The weekend features tricks, precision flying, huge patriotic kites, games, kite-making classes and a lighted night fly. Free. Thunderbird Resort, 10700 Gulf Blvd.

Soul music

Winter Jam, SoulFest: Winter Jam returns to Amalie Arena at 6 p.m. Saturday with a lineup of top Christian stars like Crowder, Britt Nicole, Tenth Avenue North, Thousand Foot Krutch, NewSong and Colton Dixon, plus an appearance by Duck Dynasty's Sadie Robertson. $10 at the door only. (813) 301-2500. amaliearena.com. On Sunday, Tampa Bay SoulFest returns to the USF Sun Dome, 4202 E Fowler Ave., Tampa. R&B crooner Brian McKnight leads this year's slate along with New Edition's Johnny Gill and New Jack Swing favorite Al B. Sure. $51.75 and up. (813) 974-3004. sundomearena.com.

Theme Parks

Epcot, Legoland: The International Festival of the Arts opens at Epcot, combining visual, culinary and performing arts. Runs Fridays through Mondays through Feb. 20. This week brings concerts from Ashley Brown, who played Mary Poppins on Broadway, and Josh Strickland, the American Idol alum who played Tarzan in Disney's production on Broadway. Included with admission: $97-$114 ,$91-$108 ages 3-9. epcot.com. Today is the opening day for Legoland's new Ninja World, an immersive land of new rides and activities based on the Lego Ninjago series of toys. Included with admission: $75, $65 seniors/ages 3-12. legoland.com/florida.

Art

Second Saturday ArtWalk: This week is St. Petersburg's Second Saturday ArtWalk, among the many offerings, is the opening of the Female Persuasion exhibit at the Cider Press Cafe, 601 Central Ave. The exhibit features four local women who represent a range of techniques and styles. The free reception is 6-9 p.m. Saturday.

Motorcycles

Gibtown Bike Fest: This free motorcycle rally in Riverview will have live entertainment including Greg Billings, Marshall Tucker and the Black Honkeys, plus stunt shows, food, beverage and merchandise vendors. It runs 3 to 10:30 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at the International Independent Showmen's Association Clubhouse, 6915 Riverview Drive, Riverview. (813) 677-3590.