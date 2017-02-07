Things to do in Pasco and Hernando counties starting Feb. 10

Festivals

Celebrating Scottish heritage: The annual Celtic Family Jamboree Fam-Jam kicks off from 5 to 11 p.m. Feb. 10 at the Sertoma Youth Ranch, 85 Myers Road, near Spring Lake. Gates open at 8 a.m. Feb. 11, with entertainment and activities planned until 11 p.m. Visitors can come for a day or stay the weekend. The event offers a family-friendly Celtic experience, featuring live musical performances and workshops. Day visitors may bring lawn chairs or blankets; coolers are permitted. Food, drinks and beer will be available for purchase. Adult tickets at the gate are $22 for Feb. 10 and $28 for Feb. 11, or $38 for the weekend; youth ages 17 and younger will be admitted free. Camping fees are separate. Visit celticheritageproductions.com or call (941) 625-8544.

Sippin' vino: Enjoy an afternoon of wine, music and shopping at a wine festival from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 11 at Florida Estates Winery, 25241 State Road 52, Land O'Lakes. Visitors can meet the winemaker and learn how different varieties of wine are made. Admission is free; wine tastings (for ages 21 and older) are $3.50. Dogs on leashes are welcome. For information, call (813) 996-2113 or visit floridaestateswines.com.

Music

Good vibrations: Phil Dirt and the Dozers will present Surf's Up!, a tribute to the Beach Boys, from 7 to 9 p.m. Feb. 11 at the Pasco-Hernando State College Performing Arts Center, 10230 Ridge Road, New Port Richey. The concert will also feature hits from Jan and Dean, the Hondells, Ronny and the Daytonas, and other beach party bands. The concert is part of the PHSC Performing Arts Series. Tickets are $25 to $30. Call (727) 816-3707. phsc.edu.

Indie sounds: GeriX, an Indie folk rock band, will perform in concert at 6 p.m. Feb. 16 inside Peace Hall at Sims Park, 5547 Main St., New Port Richey. The concert is part of the BaNneD Books Concert Series and Book Swap, hosted by the New Port Richey Library. The concert series continues on the third Thursday of the month and features performers of various genres. Guests are encouraged to bring books to trade. Free admission. Call (727) 853-1279.

On stage

To grandmother's house we go: Over the River and Through the Woods, a comedy drama about a young New Jersey man who has to tell his doting grandparents that he is moving to Seattle for a new job, will be presented through Feb. 19 in the Forum theater at Stage West Community Playhouse, 8390 Forest Oaks Blvd., Spring Hill. The grandparents, who have already lost their children to Florida, try everything they can think of to keep their beloved boy in Jersey. Shows are at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 9, 10, 11, 17 and 18 and at 2 p.m. Feb. 12, 18 and 19. Tickets are $20, and $15 for students ages 18 and younger. Visit stagewestflorida.com or call the box office at (352) 683-5113.

Luck be a lady: The River Ridge High School drama department will present the classic musical Guys and Dolls at 7 p.m. Feb. 10 and 11 and at 2 p.m. Feb. 12, at the Center for the Arts at River Ridge, 11646 Town Center Road, New Port Richey. Tickets are $12 in advance for reserved seating or $10 at the door. Call (727) 774-7200 or (727) 774-7382.

Love story: Beauty and the Beast continues through Feb. 12 at the Show Palace Dinner Theatre, 16128 U.S. 19, Hudson. Dinner and show is $49.50; $24.95 for children ages 5 to 12 (plus tax and tip). Show only: $38.45; $19.95 for children. Call the box office at (727) 863-7949 or visit showpalace.net.

Wherefore art thou?: Romeo and Juliet ... Sort of will open with a special Valentine's Day performance at 8 p.m. Feb. 14 at Dreamhouse Theatre, 1840 Oak Grove Blvd., Lutz. The audience will enjoy an "evening of culture" in Mineola County, where the community theater there is producing Romeo and Juliet like you've never seen it before. The show will continue Feb. 16 to 26 with shows at 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and at 2 p.m. Sundays. Tickets are $23. Call (813) 997-7146 or visit dreamhousetheatre.com.

Art events

'From Your Heart' art show: Enjoy food and art when the West Pasco Art Guild opens the art show with an English tea from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 11 at the gallery, 6206 Jefferson St., New Port Richey. The show will remain on exhibit through the end of February. Admission is free. Call (727) 841-7732 or visit westpascoartguildandgallery.org.

'The Way We Worked' Smithsonian exhibition: The traveling exhibit continues through March 18 at the Pioneer Florida Museum and Village, 15602 Pioneer Museum Road, Dade City. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Regular admission prices are $8 for adults, $6 for seniors, $4 for students ages 6 to 18 (and college students with ID) and free for ages 5 and younger. Call (352) 567-0262 or visit pioneerfloridamuseum.org.

Miscellaneous

Get ready to rumble: An Mixed Martial Arts Fight Night will begin at 6 p.m. Feb. 11 at All Sports Arena, 7716 Rutillio Court, New Port Richey. The evening will include about a dozen caged MMA bouts. Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the door; $50 for VIP tickets. Call (727) 845-7808.

Look ahead

Broken String Fling: The annual camping and music "fling" to benefit the Sertoma Youth Ranch will be Feb. 17 to 20 at the ranch, 85 Myers Road, near Spring Lake. Camping reservations not required. Fees are $15 for primitive camping; $25 for a spot with electric. A full lineup of entertainment is planned. For details, send email to BrokenStringFling@yahoo.com or visit Broken String Fling on Facebook.