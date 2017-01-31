Baklava, no doubt, will be one of the favorite foods at the annual Greek Food and Music Festival, which will be from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Feb. 3 and 4 and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Feb. 5 at the Hernando County Fairgrounds, 6235 Broad St., Brooksville. [Times file photo]

Festivals

All Greek to me: The annual Greek Food and Music Festival will be from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Feb. 3 and 4 and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Feb. 5 at the Hernando County Fairgrounds, 6235 Broad St., Brooksville. Sponsored by Christ the Savior Greek Orthodox Church, the event features Greek foods and pastries, live music, dancing performances, a gyro-eating contest, a kids zone, a toga run and a vendor village. Admission is $2 for adults and free for children and students. Call (352) 796-8482 or visit hcgreekfestival.com. The Toga Run USA 5K will be at 9 a.m. Feb. 4, with participants running and walking in their togas. Prices vary from $15 to $30, which includes a toga, a race bib and a free admission ticket to the festival. Registration can be completed online at togarunusa.com; enter the code OPA for extra festival admission and VIP drawing. For details about the race, call (352) 238-9134.

Life on the farm: The Farm Fest and Quilt Show will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 4 and 5 at the Pioneer Florida Museum, 15602 Pioneer Museum Road, Dade City. The event will feature Southern draft horse pulling competitions at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Feb. 4. Both days will include children's activities, vendors, exhibitors, musical entertainment and the Hoffman Challenge Quilt Collection. Music will be provided by the Barking Dogs, Dulcimer Connection and the Solid Gold Barbershop Quartet on Feb. 4. Visitors can also see the traveling Smithsonian exhibit, "The Way We Worked," which is on display at the museum through March 18. Feb. 4 admission is $10, $5 for ages 6 to 12 and free for ages 5 and younger; Sunday admission is $5 for adults and children 6 and older. Free parking. Call (352) 567-0262 or visit pioneerfloridamuseum.org.

Music

It's only rock 'n' roll: A concert featuring the U.S. Stones will be at 7 p.m. Feb. 3 at the Center for the Arts at River Ridge, 11646 Town Center Road, New Port Richey. This popular six-piece American Rolling Stones tribute band captures the legendary band's looks, moves and style, and creates a full Stones concert experience. General admission tickets are $10. Purchase online at pascocfa.seatyourself.biz. Call (727) 774-7381.

Music by moonlight: The 20th annual Moonlight and Ivory Concert will have two performances Feb. 4 at the Dade City Woman's Club, 37922 Palm Ave., Dade City. The matinee concert will be at 2 p.m.; the evening performance will be at 7:30 p.m. An art show is included with both performances — following the matinee concert and preceding the evening concert at 7 p.m. The concert is sponsored by the Heritage Arts Center Association and includes local musicians performing in a variety of styles, such as jazz, classical, folk, sacred and Broadway. Refreshments will be served during intermission. Tickets are $15 for the matinee and $25 for the evening concert, and are available at the Dade City Chamber of Commerce, American Eagle Antiques in Dade City or on the Heritage Arts Center website, heritagearts.org. Call (352) 521-4778.

On stage

Mayhem-wreaking wives: The 'Nearly' Real Housewives of Hernando County, an original spoof of the Housewives reality shows, will be presented Feb. 4 at Vineyard Christian Church, 375 S Broad St., Brooksville, and Feb. 11 at Town Square Theater, 3021 Commercial Way, Spring Hill. Written by local playwright Jerry Cowling and directed by Vince Vanni, the show features the talents of Patricia Augustyniak, Valerie Ciaccio, Carla Hayes, Barbara Manuel, Sandra Roth and Vince Vanni. For each show, doors open at 6:30 p.m. for dessert and coffee, with showtime at 7 p.m. The show is a fundraiser for Crescent Community Clinic. Tickets are $25. For information or ticket reservations, contact Maureen Soliman at mosey217@hotmail.com or call (352) 650-9006.

Love story: Beauty and the Beast continues with matinees and evening shows through Feb. 12 at the Show Palace Dinner Theatre, 16128 U.S. 19, Hudson. The musical tells the classic story of the young woman who falls in love with a beast, who is actually a prince trapped under a spell from an enchantress. The cost for dinner and show is $49.50; $24.95 for children ages 5 to 12 (plus tax and tip). Show only: $38.45; $19.95 for children. Call the box office at (727) 863-7949 or visit showpalace.net.

War of the sexes: The Gilbert and Sullivan Players will present a comedic opera, Princess Ida, Feb. 3 to 5 at the Tarpon Springs Performing Arts Center, 324 Pine St. (inside City Hall). This unconventional medieval fairy tale is a spin of the story of a spirited princess who founds a women's university and teaches that women are superior to men. Meanwhile, the prince to whom she had been married in infancy, along with two friends, disguise themselves as women students and sneak into the university in the prince's attempt to woo and collect his bride. Showtimes are at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and at 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $20; $18 for members and students. Call the box office at (727) 359-3447 or visit tarponarts.org.

Art events

Celebrating Tampa's artists: An exhibit featuring the works of the North Tampa Arts League will be on display at Bug's Splatter Gallery, 5718 6th St., starting with an opening reception from 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 4. The membership exhibit will remain on display through Feb. 25. For information, contact Joan Garcia at ntalboard@gmailcom or visit the website at northtampa-arts.com. Call Bug's Splatter at (813) 355-4806.

Miscellaneous

Celebrating the senses: A Dining in the Dark event benefiting the Lighthouse for the Visually Impaired and Blind will be at 6 p.m. Feb. 4 at Silverthorn Country Club, 4550 Golf Club Lane, Spring Hill. Guests will have to rely on their senses of smell, taste and texture as they dine in total darkness. The event includes dancing, a silent auction and a selfie photo contest. Tickets are $70. Call (352) 754-1132.

Look ahead

Ranch Days: A celebration of the beauty and nature at Little Everglades Ranch take place Feb. 11 and 12 at the ranch, 17951 Hamilton Road, Dade City. The event will feature entertainment on two stages; exhibitions that include high-wire walking, exotic snakes and birds of prey; trolley rides, amphibious boat rides and guided hiking tours; an arts and crafts village and other vendors, and a children's area, as well food trucks selling Southern, soul, barbecue and regional culinary favorites. Free admission; $10 for parking ($25 for RVs and buses). Call (352) 521-3661 or visit lerevents.com.