Things to Do in Pasco and Hernando counties starting Jan. 13

Festivals

Sweet and Spicy: The annual Raising Cane festival will be from 9 to 4 p.m. Jan. 14 at Pioneer Florida Museum, 15602 Pioneer Museum Road, Dade City. The event, which celebrates the old-time Florida cracker method of making syrup from sugar cane, will include a cane syrup pancake breakfast, samples of sugar cane syrup, demonstrations, a petting zoo and other activities. New this year will be a chili cook-off sanctioned by the International Chili Society. Live entertainment starts at 11:15 a.m., with Crackerbilly, the Sara Rose Band and Those Unscrupulous Sunspots. Admission is $5, with children ages 5 and younger admitted free. Call (352) 567-0262 or visit pioneerfloridamuseum.org.

Celebrating the sea cow: The Florida Manatee Festival will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 14 and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 15 in downtown Crystal River, at U.S. 19 and Citrus Avenue. There will be a fine arts show, a craft show, manatee education, manatee boat tours, entertainment, vendors, food, children's activities and tours of Three Sisters Springs. Parking available at the Crystal River Mall with free shuttles. Admission is $5, with ages 11 and younger admitted free. Call (352) 795-3149 or visit gomanateefest.com.

For the dogs: The annual Florida Gulf Coast Clusters dog show continues from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Jan. 22 (no show on Jan. 17) at Florida Classic Park, 5360 Lockhart Road, east of Brooksville. The show features conformation, showmanship judging, agility, obedience and rally trials. Admission is free; parking is $5. For a complete list of events and times, visit infodog.com. Call (813) 215-3580.

Music

Those boys from Jersey: Let's Hang On!, a Frankie Valli tribute show, will be performed at 2 p.m. Jan. 14 at the Center for the Arts at River Ridge, 11646 Town Center Road, New Port Richey. The group of 10 entertainers perform some of the biggest hits of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, such as Sherry, Big Girls Don't Cry, Can't Take My Eyes Off You and December '63. The full stage production features a live band. Tickets are $20. Call (727) 774-7381 or visit pascocfa.seatyourself.biz.

Dueling pianos: The High Point Golf Club will present a Rockin' Pianos show at 7 p.m. Jan. 17 at the High Point Community Center, 12249 Club House Road, High Point. Tickets are $10 and may be purchased at the door or by calling (352) 597-1047 or (352) 592-0815.

Art events

Florida in art: The West Pasco Art Guild, 6206 Jefferson St., New Port Richey, will host a reception to kick off its "Best of Florida" art show from 5 to 7 p.m. Jan. 13. Admission is free, and refreshments will be served. The exhibit will remain on display throughout the month. Call (727) 841-7732 or (727) 264-8344.

Dutch art reception: The Escher & Tessellation exhibit is on display through Feb. 22 at the Rao Musunuru M.D. Art Gallery at Pasco-Hernando State College's West Campus, 10230 Ridge Road, New Port Richey. Visitors can view the works of Dutch graphic artist M.C. Escher, who is most famous for his "impossible constructions" and explorations of infinity and paradox. Admission to the gallery and all exhibits are free. Call (727) 816-3231 or visit phsc.edu/gallery.

On stage

Screwball comedy: Ken Ludwig's comedy Shakespeare in Hollywood will be presented Jan. 12 to 29 at Richey Suncoast Theatre, 6237 Grand Blvd., New Port Richey. Set in 1934 Hollywood, the show has two beloved Shakespeare fairies — Oberon and Puck — who are magically transported through time to a Warner Bros. set and find themselves cast in a film version of A Midsummer Night's Dream. Showtimes are at 8 p.m. Jan. 12 and Fridays and Saturdays and at 2:30 p.m. Sundays. Tickets are $18 cash or $20.07 with credit card. Call (727) 842-6777.

'If I Were a Rich Man': The beloved Broadway musical Fiddler on the Roof will be presented from Jan. 12 to 20 at Stage West Community Playhouse, 8390 Forest Oaks Blvd., Spring Hill. Showtimes are at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 12 and Fridays and Saturdays, and at 2 p.m. Sundays. Set in 1905 Russia, it is the story of Tevye, a poor Jewish milk vendor and father of five daughters, as he struggles to maintain his religious and cultural traditions. Tickets vary from $19 to $25, all reserved seating. Call (352) 683-5113 or visit stagewestflorida.com.

Family

Former mermaids perform: Flashback performances by the Legendary Sirens will be presented at 1:30 p.m. Jan. 14 and 15 at Weeki Wachee Springs State Park, 6131 Commercial Way, Weeki Wachee. The show features retired mermaids who performed at the park from the 1950s to the '70s. The show is included with park admission: $13 for adults and teens, $8 for ages 6 to 12 and free for ages 5 and younger. Call (352) 592-5656 or visit weekiwachee.com.