Things to Do in Pasco and Hernando counties starting Jan. 20

The public is invited to celebrate Lu the hippopotamus's 57th birthday from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Jan. 26 at Homosassa Springs Wildlife State Park. [Times photo by Stephen J. Coddington]

Festivals

Planes, BBQ and Blues: The Zephyrhills Chamber of Commerce will present its annual Pigz in Z'Hills BBQ and Blues Festival from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Jan. 21 at Zephyrhills Municipal Airport, 5200 Airport Road. This fly-in event will include aviation displays, a car and motorcycle show, food vendors and children's activities, as well as music by the Betty Fox Band, JP Soars and the Red Hots, Chuck Riley's All-Star Band and Mama's Batch. Admission is free; parking is $10. Visitors should bring lawn chairs; seating will be limited. No coolers or pets allowed. Call (813) 782-1913 or visit zephyrhillschamber.org.

Fun-filled day: Ridge Manor Area Crime Watch will host Ridge Manor Day from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 21 at the Ridge Manor Community Center, 34240 Cortez Blvd. The event will feature entertainment, a craft fair, a flea market, a pet parade, games, a bounce house and raffles. Food and refreshments will be available for purchase. Admission is free. Call (352) 608-4339.

Festive art: Unitarian Universalist Church in the Pines will host a Music and Art Festival from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. Jan. 22 at the Heather Clubhouse, 9100 Nakoma Way, north of Weeki Wachee. Listen to the Hernando Youth Orchestra play classical music while viewing the creative efforts of Hernando's best oil painters, a nature photographer, a poet and wine maker. Later, hear from a storyteller and caricaturist. Admission is free.

Music

Hello, Again: A Neil Diamond tribute concert with America's Diamond will be from 7 to 9 p.m. Jan. 21 at the Pasco-Hernando State College Performing Arts Center, 10230 Ridge Road, New Port Richey. The show will feature Jay White, who has been endorsed by Neil Diamond. The concert will feature some of Diamond's greatest hits, including Cracklin' Rose, America and Sweet Caroline. The concert is part of PHSC's Performing Arts Series. Tickets are $25 to $30. Call (727) 816-3707. phsc.edu/tix.

Album release party: Folk-rock world band Gypsy Star is celebrating the release of its third album, Under the Moonlit Night, with a CD release party and concert at 8 p.m. Jan. 21 at Colorama Premier Performance Club, 9302 Denton Ave., Hudson. Doors open at 6 p.m. Admission is free, but reservations are required. An optional buffet dinner will be available at 6:30 p.m. for $12. Call the box office, (727) 863-7539. Visit gypsystarband.com.

Patriotic gals: Ladies for Liberty will perform from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Jan. 21 at VFW Post 9236, 3435 Shoal Line Blvd., Hernando Beach. The singing troupe is dedicated to performing Andrews Sisters-style music through their own rendition of vocals, costumes, hairstyles and the spirit of patriotism. Tickets are $8 and include dessert and coffee. Call (352) 596-9236.

Family

For the children: A free Celebrate Youth event will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 21 at Safety Town, 15325 Alric Pottberg Road, off State Road 52, Hudson. The event will include a petting zoo, rock climbing, a bounce house, a bounce slide and an entertainment stage with performances by Shalyah Fearing, school choirs and NFL Super Bowl III New York Jets champion Earl Christy. DJ Shawn Foster will emcee. Food will be available for purchase. Investigation Station — The Traveling Children's Museum will also be on hand. Visitors can win silent auction items and items through an opportunity drawing. Goodies will be provided to the first 500 families to arrive. Call (727) 534-6047 or visit facebook.com/events/732329160269756.

Not your ordinary circus: Cirque Italia will bring its European-style "water circus" show to Gulf View Square mall, 9409 U.S. 19, Port Richey, on Jan. 26, with shows daily through Jan. 29. The white and blue big top houses a 35,000-gallon water stage with a lid that rises 35 feet, creating a curtain of rain and fountains that dance with each performance move. The show includes contortionists, acrobatics, dance, BMX, roller skating and laser lights. Shows are at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 26 and 27 and at 1:30, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. Jan. 28 and 29. Tickets are $10 to $50. Call (941) 704-8572 or visit cirqueitalia.com.

Vintage plane tour: The Experimental Aircraft Association's Ford Tri-Motor Airplane Tour will make a stop at Zephyrhills Municipal Airport, Jan. 19 through 22. Visitors can take a ride back in time aboard the vintage plane, which was the first to be put into commercial service in the United States. Tours will be provided from 2 to 5 p.m. Jan. 19 and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 20 to 22. Tickets are $70 in advance, $75 for walk-ups and $50 for ages 17 and younger. Visit eaa.org or call toll-free 1-877-952-5395.

Happy, happy hippo: Come celebrate Lu the hippopotamus's 57th birthday from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Jan. 26 at Homosassa Springs Wildlife State Park, 4150 S Suncoast Blvd., Homosassa. Park volunteer Vicky Iozzia will perform a special birthday song she wrote for Lu. Children and park visitors can sing Happy Birthday and sample cookies and water while Lu enjoys a special hippo-friendly cake. The party is included with park admission: $13; $5 for ages 6 to 12, and free for ages 5 and younger. Call (352) 628-5343.

Art events

Artist reception: The Pasco Fine Arts Council will host a reception for its Members Show from 5 to 7 p.m. Jan. 20 at the Fine Arts Center, 4145 Fairford Drive, New Port Richey. The artwork will remain on display through Feb. 3. Call (727) 845-7322.

Hobbies

Coin show: The West Pasco Stamp and Coin Show will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 21 and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 22 at the Regency Park Civic Center, 10240 Regency Blvd., Port Richey. Stamps will be bought, sold and appraised, along with coins, paper money, gold and silver. Stamp supplies and picture postcards will be available. A stamp auction will begin at 4:15 p.m. Jan. 21. Appraisals will be offered at no cost. Admission is free. Call (727) 364-6897 or visit nprstampclub.com.

Look ahead

Kumquat Festival: The 20th annual festival will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 28 throughout downtown Dade City, featuring entertainment, food and shopping. Visit kumquatfestival.org or call (352) 567-3769.

'The Way We Worked' Smithsonian exhibition: The traveling exhibit will be at the Pioneer Florida Museum and Village, 15602 Pioneer Museum Road, Dade City, Jan. 28 through March 18. Call (352) 567-0262 or visit pioneerfloridamuseum.org.