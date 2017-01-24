Things to Do in Pasco and Hernando counties starting Jan. 27

Festivals

Native entertainment: The annual Odessa Powwow, with the Spirit People Intertribal Family, will be from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Jan. 27 and 28 and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 29 at Gunn Highway Flea Market, 2317 Gunn Highway, Odessa. The traditional powwow will feature drumming, dancers, entertainers, storytelling, educational events and other activities. Door prizes will be awarded. Visitors are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets. Regular admission is $5; $12 per family (five-person maximum). Children ages 11 and younger will be admitted free. Jan. 27 is Kids Day, and children will receive a free hot dog and drink, along with free admission. Call (727) 415-4795.

Celebrating Old Florida: The Old Florida Food and Folk Festival will be from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 28 at Cee Bees Citrus, 16907 Boy Scout Road, Odessa. The event will feature barbecue and local foods, including fresh produce. Tours of the grove will be given. Former Tampa Bay Times writer and Florida culture author Jeff Klinkenberg will share stories of journeys through the less traveled roads of Florida. The event will also include historical presentations, cooking demonstrations of Florida cuisine, an artist market and crafts, and other activities. Music will be provided by the Crackerbillies, Patchwork, the Salty Dogs and others. Food and drinks will be available for purchase. Admission is free, but donations will be accepted for Boy Scouts Camp Brorein. Call toll-free 1-866-248-7870 or visit oldfloridafest.com.

Visiting the past: "A Road Back in Time," a Florida history program, will be presented from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 2 at Dade Battlefield Historic State Park, 7200 County Road 603, Bushnell. Guests can visit homes of Seminoles, settlers and soldiers, listen to their stories and speak with them about the hardships of life on the Florida frontier during the 1830s. Students can experience firsthand how early residents lived by participating in activities, from milking a cow to making candles. Admission is free for school groups; all others pay $3 per vehicle. School groups attending are asked to RSVP to (352) 793-4781.

Family

Not your ordinary circus: Cirque Italia continues its European-style "water circus" show through Jan. 29 at Gulf View Square mall, 9409 U.S. 19, Port Richey. The white and blue big top houses a 35,000-gallon water stage with a lid that rises 35 feet, creating a curtain of rain and fountains that dance with each performance move. The show includes contortionists, acrobatics, dance, BMX, roller skating and laser lights. Shows are at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 26 and 27 and at 1:30, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. Jan. 28 and 29. Tickets range from $10 to $50. Call (941) 704-8572 or visit cirqueitalia.com.

On stage

Screwball comedy: Ken Lugwig's comedy Shakespeare in Hollywood continues through Jan. 29 at Richey Suncoast Theatre, 6237 Grand Blvd., New Port Richey. Set in 1934 Hollywood, the show has two beloved Shakespeare characters — Oberon and Puck — who are magically transported through time to a Warner Bros. set and find themselves cast in a film version of A Midsummer Night's Dream. Showtimes are at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and at 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $18 cash or $20.07 with credit card. Call (727) 842-6777.

Love story: Beauty and the Beast continues with matinees and evening shows through Feb. 12 at the Show Palace Dinner Theatre, 16128 U.S. 19, Hudson. The musical tells the classic story of the young woman who falls in love with a beast, who is actually a prince trapped under a spell from an enchantress. The cost for dinner and show is $49.50; $24.95 for children ages 5 to 12 (plus tax and tip). Show only: $38.45; $19.95 for children. Call the box office at (727) 863-7949 or visit showpalace.net.

War of the sexes: The Gilbert and Sullivan Players will present a comedic opera, Princess Ida, Feb. 3 to 5 at the Tarpon Springs Performing Arts Center, 324 Pine St. (inside City Hall). This unconventional medieval fairy tale is a spin of the story of a spirited princess who founds a women's university and teaches that women are superior to men. Meanwhile, the prince to whom she had been married in infancy, along with two friends, disguise themselves as women students and sneak into the university in the prince's attempt to woo and collect his bride. Showtimes are at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and at 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $20; $18 for members and students. Call the box office at (727) 359-3447 or visit tarponarts.org.

Look ahead

U.S. Stones concert: 7 p.m. Feb. 3, Center for the Arts at River Ridge, 11646 Town Center Road, New Port Richey. $10 general admission. Purchase tickets online at pascocfa.seatyourself.biz. Call (727) 774-7381.

Farm Fest and Quilt Show: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 4 and 5, Pioneer Florida Museum, 15602 Pioneer Museum Road, Dade City. $8 for adults, $6 for seniors, $4 for ages 6 to 18 and free for ages 5 and younger. Call (352) 567-0262 or visit pioneerfloridamuseum.org.

Brooksville Native American Festival: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 4 and 5, Florida Classic Park, 5360 Lockhart Road, east of Brooksville. $8; $4 for ages 5 to 12, and free for ages 4 and younger. Call (352) 238-7308 or visit brooksvillenativeamericanfest.com.