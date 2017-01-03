Things to Do in Pasco and Hernando counties starting Jan. 6

Music

Big band tribute: The Hernando Jazz Society will host a Big Band Bash to pay tribute to Frankie Dee and the New York Orchestra from 2 to 5 p.m. Jan. 8 at the Wellington Clubhouse, 400 Wexford Blvd., Spring Hill. There will be a guest appearance by Dee. Admission is free for society members; nonmembers pay $10 each or $15 per couple. The Sioux City Grill will offer a cash bar and buffet (not included in ticket price). Musicians should note that there will be no sit-in during the show. For information, call (352) 799-9690.

String quartet: The Amernet String Quartet will perform at 2 p.m. Jan. 8 at the Tarpon Springs Heritage Museum, 100 Beekman Lane, Tarpon Springs. The quartet is the ensemble in residence at Florida International University in Miami and has performed throughout the country, as well as in Asia, Europe and the Middle East. Tickets are $25 general admission, $24 for groups of 10 or more and $23 for members and students. Call (727) 942-5605 or visit tarponarts.org.

Art events

Dutch art reception: An opening reception for the Escher & Tessellation exhibit will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 11 at the Rao Musunuru M.D. Art Gallery at Pasco-Hernando State College's West Campus, 10230 Ridge Road, New Port Richey. Visitors will be able to view the works of Dutch graphic artist M.C. Escher, who is most famous for his "impossible constructions" and explorations of infinity and paradox. The exhibit will remain on display at the gallery through Feb. 22. Admission to the gallery and all exhibits are free. For information, call (727) 816-3231 or visit phsc.edu/gallery.

Pasco artists' exhibit: The Pasco Fine Arts Council is hosting a Members' Show Jan. 10 through Feb. 3 at 4145 Fairford Drive, New Port Richey. A reception will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Jan. 20. Participating artists must submit their works Jan. 6 and 7, with a limit of two paintings per artist. For information, visit pascoarts.org or call (727) 845-7322.

Leepa-Rattner exhibits: Several exhibits are now on display at the Leepa-Rattner Museum of Art on the Tarpon Springs Campus of St. Petersburg College, 600 Klosterman Road, Tarpon Springs. "Rattner's Contemporaries in Paris" is on extended view through Dec. 3, 2017, and features work by prominent Parisian artists of the 1920s and '30s who influenced Abraham Rattner's work. It includes 21 prints by Manet, Renior, Cezanne, Signac, Ernst, Picasso, Leger and Miro. Other exhibits include "Made of Clay: The Art of Ceramics" and "From the Collection: Artists of Hillsborough County," both which are on display through August. Museum hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursdays, and 1 to 5 p.m. Fridays and Sundays. Admission is $7 for adults, $6 for seniors and free for children, students and active military with ID. Call (727) 712-5762.

Competition

Miss and Mr. Kumquat Festival Pageant: The Dade City Chamber of Commerce will host the annual pageant for the Kumquat Festival from 2 to 5 p.m. Jan. 8 at the Dade City Garden Club, 13630 Fifth St., Dade City. Contestants ages 2 to 18 will judged on poise, personality, communication skills and overall presentation. The pageant is presented by Ierna's Heating and Cooling and directed by Melissa Sholler. Contestant entries are $45 to $60. Spectator admission is $3. For information, call (352) 567-3769 or visit dadecitychamber.org.

Festival cook-off: Contestants are needed for a chili cook-off that has been added to this year's annual Raising Cane Festival, which will be Jan. 14 at Pioneer Florida Museum and Village in Dade City. Prizes will be awarded for winners in three categories: chili verde, salsa and traditional red chili. For details, visit pioneerfloridamuseum.org or facebook.com/pioneerfloridamuseum or call Brenda Minton at (352) 206-8889. The annual event, which highlights the old-time Florida cracker method of making syrup from sugar cane, will include demonstrations, entertainment, demonstrations, children's activities and concessions.

Hobbies

All aboard: Regal Railways will host a Train, Collectible and Hobby Show and Sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 7 at the Hernando County Fairgrounds, 6436 Broad St., Brooksville. The event will feature model trains, collectibles and trading cards for purchase. There also will be a running train layout and drawings. Admission is $5; ages 12 and younger are free. Call (727) 244-1341.

Stargazing in the park: Join the Pasco Astronomers from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Jan. 6 at J.B. Starkey Wilderness Park, 10500 Wilderness Park Blvd., New Port Richey. The group will provide telescopes for viewing, or bring your own. Call (727) 255-3083.

Battle re-enactment: Dade's Battle Re-enactment will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 7 and 8 at Dade Battlefield Historic State Park, 7200 County Road 603, Bushnell. The annual event includes period soldier, Seminole and civilian camps; a sutler trade fair; historic arts and crafts demonstrations; full-scale cannon firing; tree-cutting, and barricade-building, as well as 19th century games and activities for children. The battle re-enactment will be at 2 p.m. each day. Parking is $3; admission is $5, with ages 5 and younger free. For information, call (352) 793-4781.