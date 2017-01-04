Things to Do Planner: Kevin Pollak performs stand-up, Epiphany in Tarpon Springs, Toy Piano Festival

BABY GRAND: Toy Piano Festival

For the second year, the Florida International Toy Piano Festival sets out to prove the plink of the tiny instrument is a serious tool for classical and contemporary music. There are composers who write music just for pianists — not just Schroeder from Peanuts — who perform on the wee keyboards. The nonprofit New Music Conflagration is hosting the festival Thursday through Sunday across the Tampa Bay area at various venues. There are nearly a dozen concerts and lectures, most free or less than $10. Catch a free talk at noon Friday in the St. Petersburg Main Library ("Tiny Keys, Tiny Lectures"). Saturday at 8 p.m. brings Toy Piano Collaborations No. 1 at the Space, 2106 W Main St., Tampa. Hear a program of works for toy piano, from experimental to avant-garde, and chamber ensemble in various configurations ($10). A second such program will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday in the St. Petersburg Main Library ($5) at 3745 Ninth Ave. N. thenewmusicconflagration.org.

CROSS DIVERS: Epiphany Celebration

Tarpon Springs is the site of the largest Epiphany event in the Western Hemisphere, celebrating the baptism of Jesus Christ by John the Baptist in the Jordan River. On Friday, the faithful will follow a procession of children in traditional costumes, choir members and Greek folk dancers to witness the casting of the Holy Cross in Spring Bayou by Archbishop Demetrios, Primate of the Greek Orthodox Church in the United States. The church service starts at 8 a.m., then at 12:30 p.m. the procession heads to the waterfront where teenage boys dive into the water in an attempt to be the first to find the sunken cross. The annual glendi (festival) with food, drink, live music and traditional Greek dancing begins after the cross dive. Free. St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 36 N Pinellas Ave.

UNUSUAL SUSPECT: Kevin Pollak

Variety put Kevin Pollak on its list of the top 10 Hardest Working Actors because the guy had three movies per year, every year of the 1990s, among them such classics as The Usual Suspects, Casino and A Few Good Men. But Pollak never left his comedy roots. He's certainly no slouch in that department either. Comedy Central named him one of the Top 100 comedians of all time. He does killer impressions (Christopher Walken, Arnold Schwarzenegger, William Shatner, Jack Nicholson to name a few). He even made a documentary about comedians in 2015 called Misery Loves Comedy that premiered at the Sundance Film Festival. He's performing standup Thursday through Saturday at the Improv in Centro Ybor, 1600 E Eighth Ave., Tampa. $22-$25. (813) 864-4000. improvtampa.com.



