Things to Do Planner: Ringling and Cirque Italia circuses, Seinfeld, Billy Crystal, Harry Potter weekend

BIG TOP: Ringlingand Cirque Italia

This weekend brings the last shows Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus will ever perform in Tampa. But that's not the end of all circus shows. This same weekend, Cirque Italia will set up a white and blue big top at Gulf View Square Mall in Port Richey. Ringling's show, called Circus Xtreme, features BMX trick riders, trampoline daredevils, and animals acts ranging from Bengal tigers to camels. Shows are 7:30 p.m. Thursday; 10:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday; 1 and 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Come an hour early to meet performers, see animals up close. $18-$85. Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. amaliearena.com.

In Port Richey, Cirque Italia will set up a 35,000-gallon water stage with a lid that rises 35 feet, creating a curtain of rain for a show that includes contortionists, acrobatics, dance, BMX, roller skating, laser lights and more. Shows are 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Friday; 1:30, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. $10-$50. 9409 U.S. 19, Port Richey. cirqueitalia.com.

DATE NIGHT: Comedians Jerry Seinfeld, Billy Crystal

Two comedy legends are bringing their standup shows to Ruth Eckerd Hall this week. Jerry Seinfeld is lined up for three shows there Thursday and Friday, and Billy Crystal brings his new tour Tuesday. Seinfeld is a comic workhorse, touring regularly and even inking a deal recently with Netflix for standup specials and his show Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee. Crystal's show at 8 p.m. Tuesday will feature a mix of standup comedy, storytelling and multimedia clips from his career. He's bringing along his funny friend, actor Bonnie Hunt (Jumanji, Cheaper by the Dozen), to join him. Tickets for Seinfeld are $58.75-$158.75, and for Crystal, $56.50-$132.50 at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 N McMullen-Booth Road, Clearwater. (727) 791-7400. rutheckerdhall.com.

BOY WIZARD: Universal Orlando toasts Harry Potter

For Universal Orlando's fourth Celebration of Harry Potter weekend the Malfoy bad boys Draco and Lucious (Tom Felton and Jason Isaacs) pay their first visit to the theme park's special event, along with Warwick Davis (Professor Flitwick and Griphook) and Matthew Lewis (Neville Longbottom). Muggles will gather for three days of Q&As, panels, a Harry Potter Expo full of interactive booths and other wizarding events such as the secrets of wand combat, movie screenings and a costume contest. It runs Friday through Sunday and is included with admission (starts at $105), though Universal is offering special vacation packages as well at universalorlando.com.