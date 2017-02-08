Things To Do Planner: S'mores and Zombies, Florida State Fair, Sant' Yago Illuminated Knight Parade

GASPARILLA: Sant' Yago IlluminatedKnight Parade

You didn't think you were done with krewes tossing beads into a crowd for Gasparilla, did you? Saturday brings the annual nighttime Sant' Yago Illuminated Knight Parade in Ybor City, above, and this year the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Glazer Family Foundation are the grand marshals. Players, coaches, mascots and street team members will be marching in the parade of more than 100 illuminated floats, marching bands, krewes and their royalty. Judge Lynn Toler (Divorce Court and MTV's Decision House) and Steve Wilkos, the Jerry Springer bodyguard who got his own talk show, are back at Sant' Yago as special guests, holding a meet and greet at 4 p.m. before the parade in Centro Ybor. The parade starts at Seventh Avenue and Nuccio at 7 p.m. It's free but you can get $25 bleacher seats at kreweofsantyago.com.

MIDWAY MADNESS: Florida State Fair

As the first state fair of the year in the nation, the Florida State Fair, opening Thursday and running through Feb. 20, gets first crack at appalling us and appealing to us with what comes out of the deep fryer. The funnel cake — batter poured through a funnel and deep-fried then topped with powdered sugar — has been getting the crazy fair-food treatment in recent years, ranging from the Red Velvet Funnel Cake to the Pizza Funnel Cake that was featured on Food Network's Carnival Eats show in 2016. This year brings the Cheesy Fried Enchilada Funnel Cake from the always outrageous McGrath family at Best Around concessions. The cornmeal funnel cake batter mixed with enchilada spice is topped with queso and ground chorizo. Also keep an eye out for the White Cheddar and Bacon Pretzel Dog, the Nutella Oreo Funnel Cake and the Pizza Cone, Kettle Corn Ice Cream, Shrimp and Grits Sundae and the Donut Grilled Cheese. The fair brings the usual mix of exhibits, animals, lawn-mower races and rodeos. New this year is the largest portable Ferris wheel in North America. The Midway Sky Eye is equipped with 36 gondolas and towers 155 feet above the fair. Also new this year is an interactive exhibit for kids called Sweet: the Tasty Journey, a hands-on history of candy in pop culture with a giant Candy Land game perfect for selfies. Free entertainment includes the Circus Hollywood stunt show, a giraffe menagerie, the Budweiser Clydesdales (through Saturday) and daily pig racing. Admission is $11, $6 for kids; $13, $7 for kids Fridays through Sundays. Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N, Tampa. (813) 627-782. floridastatefair.com.

BRAIN FOOD: Gourmet S'Mores and Zombies

Anyone can do hearts and flowers for Valentine's weekend, "but zombies and chocolate and fire? Well, alright," said Stephanie Moffett, one of the organizers of Saturday's party in the woods at the Pinellas Pioneer Settlement called Gourmet S'Mores and Zombies. The family friendly night, she said, will feature funny zombies, not scary ones. Enjoy s'mores around the campfire while zombie movies play to set the ambiance and zombies wander about. Don't worry, they can't get past the barricaded area and they hate fire. There will be a Thriller flash mob and a live action Plants vs. Zombies game will break out with fighters supplied with Nerf guns to ward off zombies. Coffee, tea and hot chocolate will be available. Getting tickets in advance is recommended. $10 includes a s'mores three pack. 6:30-9:30 p.m. at 2900 31st St. S, St. Petersburg. (727) 893-7326. hauntedheritagehikes.com.