Things to Do Planner: WWE Raw, pre-Outback Bowl fun, 'Dancing With the Stars Live'

RING MASTERS: WWE Raw

Wrestling fans were giddy at the news Bill Goldberg will be one of the featured superstars at WWE Raw, broadcasting live Monday to USA network from Tampa's Amalie Arena. WWE is pretty serious about making the upcoming Royal Rumble on Jan. 29 its biggest pay-per-view show yet, so Tampa gets the benefit of the hype machine. Goldberg returned to WWE in October after more than 12 years, responding to a challenge on behalf of Brock Lesnar. Other WWE stars set to appear in Tampa on Monday are Chris Jericho, Roman Reigns, Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins, Raw commissioner Stephanie McMahon, Raw general manager Mick Foley, Raw Tag Team Champions the New Day, Charlotte, Braun Strowman, Rusev, Raw Women's Champion Sasha Banks, Cesaro, Sami Zayn, Sheamus, Enzo and Cass. $20-$115 for the 7:30 p.m. show, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. (813) 301-2500. amaliearena.com.

OUTBACK BOWL: Beach day, parades and the big game

Before the Florida Gators and the Iowa Hawkeyes face off Monday in the Outback Bowl, there is some fun to be had around town. Friday brings an Outback Bowl Beach Day with players, their marching bands and cheerleaders hitting the beach adjacent to Pier 60 on Clearwater Beach for a day of live music, skydivers, a tug-of-war and other contests from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. It's free for spectators. Saturday brings the free Outback Bowl Parade to Ybor City, with marching bands and cheerleaders joining forces for a parade and pep rally. The parade steps off at 5:30 p.m. with floats, walking units and more along Seventh Avenue in Ybor City. For game day on Monday, there will be a giant tailgate party outside Raymond James Stadium starting at 10 a.m. that includes live music, a pep rally and food. The game kicks off at 1 p.m. Monday. $80 and up. outbackbowl.com.

HAPPY FEET: Dancing With the Stars: Live

We love our spangles around here. By popular demand, Ruth Eckerd Hall added a second show Friday to see popular TV dancers at Dancing With the Stars: Live: We Came to Dance. Olympic gold medalist and Season 23 winner Laurie Hernandez, right, will be joining professional hoofers including Lindsay Arnold, Alan Bersten, Sharna Burgess, Artem Chigvintsev, Val Chmerkovskiy, Hayley Erbert, Jenna Johnson and Keo Motsepe. 3 and 8 p.m. Friday (both were close to being sold out at press time), Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 N McMullen-Booth Road, Clearwater. $38.75-$78.75. (727) 791-7400. rutheckerdhall.com.