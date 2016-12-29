Top things to do in Tampa Bay Dec. 31

Hot 101.5 New Year's Eve: Daya, who sang one of the year's biggest hit in the Chainsmokers' Don't Let Me Down will headline the 18 and older only party. The party goes until 12:30 a.m. 8 p.m., Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N, St. Petersburg. $20-$35. (727) 565-0550.

First Night St. Petersburg: St. Petersburg rings in the New Year with this family oriented celebration of the arts that includes music, art and entertainment at more than 25 venues. It's free to wander around, but you need a button to participate in activities and enter venues. Fireworks go off at 8 p.m. and midnight. 4 p.m., Straub Park (Center), at Beach Drive and Fifth Avenue NE, St. Petersburg. $10, $5 ages 6-12, 5 and younger free (advance); $15, $10 ages 6-12, 5 and younger free (day of). (727) 823-8906.

Outback Bowl Parade: Marching bands and cheerleaders from the Florida Gators and the Iowa Hawkeyes combine for this New Year's Eve parade. Runs along Seventh Avenue in Ybor City. 5:30 p.m., Ybor City, 1700 E Seventh Ave., Tampa. Free. (813) 874-2695.

Salute to Vienna: A New Year's Concert: The annual tradition features Strauss waltzes, polkas and operetta performed by the Strauss Symphony of America, accompanied by professional ballroom and ballet dancers. 8 p.m., Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 N McMullen-Booth Road, Clearwater. $35-$135. (727) 791-7400.

New Year's Eve Party at Shephard's: Shephard's counts down to 2017 with live music by No Filter, dancing to DJ's Ray and Kidd Leow, balloon drop, champagne toast, party favors and a viewing of the Clearwater Beach fireworks. 21 and older only. The party goes on until 2:30 a.m. 8 p.m., Shephard's Beach Resort, 619 S Gulfview Blvd., Clearwater Beach. $25-$35. (727) 442-5107.

Havana Nights: New Year's Eve: Celebrate New Year's Eve Cuban style with DJ dancing, a live band, two floors of open bar, appetizers, buffet, access to the Cigar Bar and a champagne toast at midnight. Cuban style party attire required. 8 p.m., The Birchwood, 340 Beach Drive NE, St. Petersburg. $182.65 advance, $195 day of. (727) 896-1080.

New Year's Eve at Jackson's: One of Tampa Bay's best-known celebrations includes indoor and outdoor party areas, a professional fireworks show, three areas of DJ dancing, balloon drop and a champagne toast. 21 and older only. 9 p.m., Jackson's Bistro Bar & Sushi, 601 S Harbour Island Blvd., Tampa. $55 general, $85 VIP, $149 VIP Plus. (813) 277-0112.

Butch Trucks and The Freight Train Band: One of the founding members and drummer of The Allman Brothers Band and his new band perform a New Year's Eve party featuring a brand new show with blues guitarist, Damon Fowler. 9 p.m., Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. $39-$49. (727) 791-7400.

NYE Wrap Party: Togas or movie inspired costumes are encouraged for this Animal House-themed New Year's Eve party with appetizers, desserts, signature themed cocktails, open wine and beer bar. The party goes on until 1 a.m. 9 p.m., Tampa Theatre, 711 Franklin St., Tampa. $99, $89 members. (813) 274-8982.

Diamonds Are Forever: Tampa NYE: Dress to kill for this 007/James Bond themed chic party with a red carpet entry, professional photographers, themed drinks and more. The party goes until 2 a.m. 10 p.m., District 3, 802 E Whiting St., Tampa. $47 advance, $57 day of. (813) 447-8538.

Light it Up Clearwater Beach: Fireworks will be shot off Sand Key in a midnight display that can be seen along all of Clearwater Beach. 11:59 p.m., Clearwater Beach, 1 Causeway Blvd., Clearwater. Free. (727) 447-7600.

KIDS AND FAMILY

Noon Year's Eve: Count down to noon and celebrate the New Year with the entire family. Included with regular zoo admission. 10 a.m., Lowry Park Zoo, 1101 W Sligh Ave., Tampa. $29.95, $27.95 seniors, $22.95 ages 3-11, 2 and younger free. (813) 935-8552.

MORE TO EXPLORE

