Top things to do in Tampa Bay for Dec. 22

Families skate on glice at the Snowfest in North Straub Park Saturday, December 7, 2013 in St. Petersburg. Non-skaters wear booties on the synthetic ice, which is made of a solid polymer material and can be slippery. The St. Petersburg Parks and Recreation department made 65 tons of snow to bring a sense of winter to the annual holiday Snowfest celebration. Other activities included a climbing wall, art tent, moonwalk, reindeer races, and a Kiddyland area. Santa Claus was also there, posing with kids, as well as some adults. Glice skating and Santa visits are from 6 to 9 p.m. on the following dates: December 7, 8, 12 through 15, and 19 through 23. Skating is $5 for 30 minute sessions. Santa visits are free. Cameras allowed.

Santa and Ice Skating in St. Petersburg: After visiting Santa, stick around for "glice" skating on a simulated ice rink. 6 p.m., North Straub Park, Fifth Avenue NE and Bayshore Drive, St. Petersburg. Free; $5 skating. (727) 893-7441.

Snow at Sundial: Snow falls nightly at Sundial's celebration of twinkling lights. Today also features photos with Santa from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. 5 p.m., Sundial St. Pete, 151 Second Ave. N, St. Petersburg. Free. (727) 800-3201.

Christmas in the Wild: The animals come out at night for the zoo's new holiday party with carolers, costumed characters, performers, a Christmas tree, holiday treats, music and photo opportunities with Santa and his elves. Included with admission, or $21.95 after 4 p.m. on event days. 9:30 a.m., Lowry Park Zoo, 1101 W Sligh Ave., Tampa. $29.95, $27.95 seniors, $22.95 ages 3-11, 2 and younger free. (813) 935-8552.

Peter Pan: A mysterious boy whisks Wendy and her brothers to Neverland, where they contend with Captain Hook. Shown in repertory with Peter and the Starcatcher (7 p.m.). Through Jan. 29. 2 p.m., Freefall Theatre, 6099 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. $37-$52. (727) 498-5205.

Winter Village: The new holiday setting for the riverfront park runs through Dec. 25 with seven pop-up shops in decorated PODS containers, an ice rink and a cafe. 4 p.m., Curtis Hixon Park, 600 N Ashley Drive, Tampa. Free (skating/skate rental additional). (813) 221-3686.

Christmas Town at Busch Gardens: More than 2 million twinkling lights transform the park into a holiday wonderland with Christmas-themed entertainment. Included with admission. 6 p.m., Busch Gardens, 10165 N McKinley Drive, Tampa. $99, $79 for ages 3-9. (888) 800-5447.

Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer: The Musical: The use of puppets elevates the charming-ness of this live version of the 1964 television classic. 3 and 7:30 p.m., Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 N McMullen-Booth Road, Clearwater. $35-$100. (727) 791-7400.

An American in Paris: The Tony Award-winning musical about an American soldier, a mysterious French girl and a European city in the aftermath of war. Through Dec. 25. 7:30 p.m., Carol Morsani Hall at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N MacInnes Place, Tampa. $39-$90. (813) 229-7827.

It's A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play: An ensemble brings a few dozen characters to life with live, on stage sound effects, to present the story of George Bailey, who considers taking his life on Christmas Eve. 8 p.m., American Stage Theatre Company at Raymond James Theater, 163 Third St. N, St. Petersburg. $30. (727) 823-7529.

Bad Santa Show with Pretty Paul Parsons: Nothing is considered too offensive to say at this adult-oriented comedy show. 10:30 p.m., Side Splitters Comedy Club, 12938 N Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa. $14-$20. (813) 960-1197.

KIDS AND FAMILY

Wee-time at Weedon: Includes story related crafts, games and other hands-on activities. Best for ages 3-5. 10:30 a.m., Weedon Island Preserve, 1800 Weedon Drive NE, St. Petersburg. Free (registration required). (727) 453-6500.

TO WATCH

A Very Harold & Kumar 3D Christmas, 7:55 p.m., Comedy Central: Harold and Kumar are reunited after several years apart and scout the streets of New York City for the perfect Christmas tree.

MORE TO EXPLORE

Find cooking tips at tampabay.com/things-to-do.