Top things to do in Tampa Bay for Dec. 23

Garen Scribner plays Jerry, an American G.I. on post-war Paris, and Sara Esty plays Lise, an elusive French ballerina, in the musical, An American in Paris. Courtesy of Garen Scribner.

An American in Paris: The Tony Award-winning musical about an American soldier, a mysterious French girl and a European city in the aftermath of war. Through Dec. 25. 2 p.m., Carol Morsani Hall at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N MacInnes Place, Tampa. $39-$90. (813) 229-7827.

Peter and the Starcatcher: In the origin story of Peter Pan, a secret society must protect the Starstuff, lest it fall into the hands of the evil King Zarboff. Presented in repertory with the original Peter Pan. Through Jan. 29. 2 and 8 p.m., Freefall Theatre, 6099 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. $37-$52. (727) 498-5205.

Holiday Classic Movie Series: Love Actually: Enjoy select holiday classics with a sing-along to holiday carols by the Mighty Wurlitzer Theatre Organ before each show. 3 p.m., Tampa Theatre, 711 Franklin St., Tampa. $10, $8 members/children. (813) 274-8982.

Christmas at the Mahaffey: BridgePoint Church throws a public holiday celebration with live contemporary music, spiritual messages, refreshments and family activities. 6 and 8 p.m., Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S, St. Petersburg. Free (tickets required). (727) 384-3400.

John Holley Trio: The jazz trio performs for the venue's Christmas party with all ticket sales benefiting St. Joseph's Hospital. Plus, place an unwrapped toy under the tree to donate to the children and receive a complimentary craft beer. 7 p.m., The Attic, 1510 E Eighth Ave., Tampa. $25. (828) 773-9481.

It's A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play: An ensemble brings a few dozen characters to life with live, on stage sound effects, to present the story of George Bailey, who considers taking his life on Christmas Eve. 8 p.m., American Stage Theatre Company at Raymond James Theater, 163 Third St. N, St. Petersburg. $30. (727) 823-7529.

Sunset Cinema at Pier 60: Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000) (PG): Bring blankets or low lawn chairs to watch free movies on a jumbo sized screen. No alcohol. Shows start around dusk. 5:40 p.m., Pier 60, 10 Pier 60 Drive, Clearwater Beach. Free. (727) 449-1036.

Christmas Lane: Santa and Mrs. Claus greet you at this holiday spectacle with giant toy soldiers and a 14-foot reindeer, Christmas castle, face painting, children's performers and ornament making. 6 p.m., Florida Strawberry Festival Agricultural Show Center Building, 2508 W Oak Ave., Plant City. $5, $3 ages 4-12, 3 and younger free. (813) 478-0494.

Holiday Lights in the Gardens: Stroll through the gardens with more than 1 million twinkly lights, lasers, Florida-style displays, animated figures, visits with Santa and entertainers lining the pathways. 5:30 p.m., Florida Botanical Gardens, 12520 Ulmerton Road, Largo. Donation of $4 suggested; 12 and younger free. (727) 582-5800.

MORE TO EXPLORE

