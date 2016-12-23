Top things to do in Tampa Bay for Dec. 25

A gurgling pond reflects LED lights in the Florida Botanical Gardens. The Florida Botanical Gardens' Holiday Lights in the Gardens is open. Featuring more than one million lights Holiday Lights in the Gardens runs from Friday, Nov. 25 through Saturday, Dec. 31, every evening from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. A donation of $4 per person, ages 13 and over, is suggested. Now with more than one million environmentally-friendly LED and laser lights, the gardens are transformed into a stunning holiday wonderland filled with favorite seasonal and Florida-style displays around every bend of Pinellas County's 35-acre botanical treasure. There will also be a variety of volunteer entertainers, including ballet dance troupes, local choral groups, and musicians performing jazz, bluegrass and folk. Visits with Santa Claus will be held every night through Dec. 23. Food and hot chocolate is available for sale each night. Since 2000, the Florida Botanical Gardens Foundation and the Pinellas County Parks Department have done the Holiday Lights event. Money raised goes to maintenance and improvements to the gardens, as well as maintaining and bringing new, displays for next year's Holiday Lights event.

Holiday Lights in the Gardens: Stroll through the gardens with more than 1 million twinkly lights. 5:30 p.m., Florida Botanical Gardens, 12520 Ulmerton Road, Largo. Donation of $4 suggested; 12 and younger free. (727) 582-5800.

Winter Village: The new holiday setting for the riverfront park runs through Dec. 25 with seven pop-up shops in decorated PODS containers, an ice rink and a cafe. Noon, Curtis Hixon Park, 600 N Ashley Drive, Tampa. Free (skating/skate rental additional). (813) 221-3686.

Pizza Menorah for Hanukkah: Chabad of Clearwater lights the 9-foot edible menorah made of pizza at this festival with music by the Freylekh Klezmer band, entertainment by Dallas the Fire Guy, dancing, singing, hot latkes, donuts, drinks, chocolate gelt, kosher pizza and gifts for children. 4:30 p.m., Surf Style Mega Store, 311 S Gulfview Blvd., Clearwater Beach. Free. (727) 265-2770.

Annual New Granada Xmas Night Extravaganza: If you're seeking refuge from the holiday hubbub, head to New World for its annual Christmas Night blowout that's turned into a yearly reunion for the local indie music community. 8 p.m., New World Brewery, 1313 E Eighth Ave., Tampa. $10. (813) 248-4969.

Snow at Sundial: Snow falls nightly at Sundial's celebration of twinkling lights. 5 p.m., Sundial St. Pete, 151 Second Ave. N, St. Petersburg. Free. (727) 800-3201.

Christmas Lane: Santa and Mrs. Claus greet you at this holiday spectacle with giant toy soldiers and a 14-foot reindeer. 6 p.m., Florida Strawberry Festival Agricultural Show Center Building, 2508 W Oak Ave., Plant City. $5, $3 ages 4-12, 3 and younger free. (813) 478-0494.

An American in Paris: The Tony Award-winning musical about an American soldier, a mysterious French girl and a European city in the aftermath of war. Through Dec. 25. 7:30 p.m., Carol Morsani Hall at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N MacInnes Place, Tampa. $39-$90. (813) 229-7827.

TO WATCH

Beauty and the Beast, 8 p.m., ABC: Bookworm Belle falls for a prince who's been transformed into a beast thanks to a curse.

MORE TO EXPLORE

Find more events for kids at tampabay.com/things-to-do.