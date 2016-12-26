Top things to do in Tampa Bay for Dec. 27

Peter Pan: A mysterious boy whisks Wendy and her brothers to Neverland, where they contend with Captain Hook. Shown in repertory with Peter and the Starcatcher. Through Jan. 29. 7 p.m., Freefall Theatre, 6099 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. $37-$52. (727) 498-5205.

Hanukkah Family Festival: Join the Chabad Jewish Center of Greater St. Petersburg for a celebration of unity that includes a performance by the African High Flyers, menorah lighting, face painting, latkes, live music and appearances by team mascots. 4:30 p.m., Sundial St. Pete, 151 Second Ave. N, St. Petersburg. Free. (727) 344-4900.

Snow at Sundial: Snow falls nightly at Sundial's celebration of twinkling lights. Today also features a menorah lighting and Hanukkah celebration from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. 5 p.m., Sundial St. Pete, 151 Second Ave. N, St. Petersburg. Free. (727) 800-3201.

Sunsets on the Roof: Meet at the grand staircase and proceed to the roof to watch the sun set over Clearwater Harbor and the Gulf of Mexico. 5:30 p.m., Clearwater Main Library, 100 N Osceola Ave., Clearwater. Free. (727) 562-4970.

River of Lights Christmas Cruise: Board the Yacht StarShip for a cruise up the Hillsborough River to see festive lighted bridges, shimmering downtown skylines and decorated Tampa harbor homes. Includes a holiday buffet, hot cocoa, cookies, carols, a ride on the pirate taxi and Santa. 5:30 and 6:45 p.m., Yacht StarShip, 603 Channelside Drive, Tampa. $59.95, $39.95 children. (813) 223-7999.

Christmas Town at Busch Gardens: More than 2 million twinkling lights transform the park into a holiday wonderland with Christmas-themed entertainment. This year, indulge in treats as you meet and take photos with Rudolph, Clarence, Yukon Cornelius and Bumble in "Rudolph's Winter Wonderland." Also, enter the North Pole home of Santa. Included with admission. 6 p.m., Busch Gardens, 10165 N McKinley Drive, Tampa. $99, $79 for ages 3-9. (888) 800-5447.

Great Russian Nutcracker: Moscow Ballet presents a performance featuring award-winning principal dancers, magical backdrops and props, and stunning costumes. 7 p.m., Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S, St. Petersburg. $32-$190. (727) 893-7832.

KIDS AND FAMILY

Snow Days at the Aquarium: Enjoy real snow with a kids' play area. Included with admission. 12 p.m., Florida Aquarium, 701 Channelside Drive, Tampa. $24.95, $22.95 seniors, $19.95 ages 3-12, 2 and younger free. Prices are generally about $2 cheaper if you buy them online at the aquarium's site. (813) 273-4000.

TO WATCH

Kennedy Center Honors, 9 p.m., CBS: Stephen Colbert hosts the 29th celebration in Washington, D.C., honoring Martha Argerich, the Eagles, Al Pacino, Mavis Staples and James Taylor. Performances by Darius Rucker, Sheryl Crow, Garth Brooks, Bonnie Raitt, Andra Day, Itzhak Perlman, Cynthia Erivo, Kings of Leon, Vince Gill and Bob Seger.

MORE TO EXPLORE

