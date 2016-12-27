Top things to do in Tampa Bay for Dec. 28

HOLLYWOOD, CA - SEPTEMBER 17: Actress Fortune Feimster attends the Comedy Central Pre-Emmys Party at Boulevard3 on September 17, 2016 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Comedy Central)

Fortune Feimster: She gained popularity as a writer and performer on Chelsea Lately, and has gone on to appear in several television shows, including a recurring role as Nurse Collette on The Mindy Project. She'll also appear in the upcoming movies, Office Christmas Party and Deported. 8 p.m., Improv Comedy Theater, 1600 E Eighth Ave., Tampa. $20. (813) 864-4000.

Peter and the Starcatcher: In the origin story of Peter Pan, a secret society must protect the Starstuff, lest it fall into the hands of the evil King Zarboff. Presented in repertory with the original Peter Pan (7 p.m.) 2 p.m., Freefall Theatre, 6099 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. $37-$52. (727) 498-5205.

Hanukkah Celebration: Hosted by Chabad of Spring Hill, the event will include a menorah lighting, magic man Van Valin, Hanukkah-themed crafts and hot latkes. 5 p.m., Spring Hill Professional Center, 224-236 Mariner Blvd., Spring Hill. Free. (352) 600-2779.

Snow at Sundial: Snow falls nightly at Sundial's celebration of twinkling lights. 5 p.m., Sundial St. Pete, 151 Second Ave. N, St. Petersburg. Free. (727) 800-3201.

Wonderland of Lights: Incorporates animated and still light displays, as well as a Christmas village featuring horse-drawn wagon ride. 6 p.m., Hillsborough County Fairgrounds, Corner of Sydney Washer Road and Hwy 60, Brandon. $20-$35. (813) 737-3247.

Ralphie May: Not for the squeamish, the raw and uncensored comedy of this Last Comic Standing alum has earned him a cult following. 8 p.m., Side Splitters Comedy Club, 12938 N Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa. $25-$30; $90 for open bar on New Year's Eve. (813) 960-1197.

KIDS AND FAMILY

Snow Days at the Aquarium: Enjoy real snow. Included with admission. Noon, Florida Aquarium, 701 Channelside Drive, Tampa. $24.95, $22.95 seniors, $19.95 ages 3-12, 2 and younger free. Prices are generally about $2 cheaper if you buy them online at the aquarium's site. (813) 273-4000.

TO WATCH

Snowpiercer, 7 p.m., Syfy: During a new ice age, a revolution brews on a train containing the last of humanity. Chaos ensues when the lower classes in the back cars decide to invade the upper classes.

MORE TO EXPLORE

Find New Year's Eve events at tampabay.com/things-to-do.