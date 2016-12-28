Top things to do in Tampa Bay for Dec. 29

Bret Michaels: The front man for the legendary rock band Poison is joined by Lita Ford and Kip Winger for an early New Year's Eve party. 7:30 p.m., Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 N McMullen-Booth Road, Clearwater. $45-$103.75. (727) 791-7400.

Michael Carbonaro: A blend of antics, audience interaction and funny videos for a different type of magic. 7:30 p.m., Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S, St. Petersburg. $29-$59. (727) 893-7832.

Snow at Sundial: Snow falls nightly at Sundial's celebration of twinkling lights. 5 p.m., Sundial St. Pete, 151 Second Ave. N, St. Petersburg. Free. (727) 800-3201.

Christian Finnegan: The comedian, who has appeared on Chappelle's Show and Countdown with Keith Olbermann, is a fixture on Comedy Central between his own standup specials and comedy panel shows. 8 p.m., Improv Comedy Theater, 1600 E Eighth Ave., Tampa. $15-$17. (813) 864-4000.

Ralphie May: The raw and uncensored comedy of this Last Comic Standing alum has earned him a cult following. 8:30 p.m., Side Splitters Comedy Club, 12938 N Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa. $25-$30; $90 for open bar on New Year's Eve. (813) 960-1197.

KIDS AND FAMILY

Book Time at Brooker Creek: Program includes story related crafts, games and other hands-on activities. Best for ages 3 to 5. 10:30 a.m., Brooker Creek Preserve, 3940 Keystone Road, Tarpon Springs. Free (registration required). (727) 453-6800.

TO WATCH

Ice Age 2: The Meltdown, 8 p.m., Nickelodeon: Manny, Sid and Diego leave their melting homes and meet a female mammoth who think she is a possum.

SEASON PREMIERE: Paranormal Lockdown, 9 p.m., Destination America: Shines a spotlight on the investigations conducted by Nick and Katrina with exclusive footage. Later they check out the goings-on of the supposedly haunted Monroe House in Indiana.

MORE TO EXPLORE

