Top things to do in Tampa Bay for Dec. 30

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 06: Oregon National Guardsman Alex Skarlatos and Lindsay Arnold perfom diring Dancing With The Stars Live! 'Dance All Night Tour' at Beacon Theatre on January 6, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Brad Barket/Getty Images)

Dancing with the Stars: Live! - We Came to Dance: See some of the best dance performers including Lindsay Arnold, Alan Bersten, Sharna Burgess, Artem Chigvintsev, Val Chmerkovskiy, Hayley Erbert, Jenna Johnson, Keo Motsepe and more to be announced. 3 and 8 p.m., Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 N McMullen-Booth Road, Clearwater. $38.75-$78.75. (727) 791-7400.

Outback Bowl Beach Day: Join the teams from the University of Florida and Iowa, their marching bands and cheerleaders as they take to the beach adjacent to Pier 60 for a day of live music, skydivers, a tug-of-war and other contests. 11 a.m., Pier 60, 10 Pier 60 Drive, Clearwater Beach. Free. (813) 874-2695.

Reverend Horton Heat: This year-end punk show also features the Legendary Shack Shakers and former Dead Kennedys frontman Jello Biafra. 7 p.m., State Theatre, 687 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. $30, $27 advance. (727) 895-3045.

Swan Lake: The State Ballet Theatre of Russia brings the classic story of a young prince as he tries to free a swan maiden from an evil spell. 7:30 p.m., Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S, St. Petersburg. $32.50-$65.50. (727) 893-7832.

Sunset Cinema at Pier 60: Frozen (PG): Bring blankets or low lawn chairs to watch free movies on a jumbo sized screen. No alcohol. Shows start around dusk. 5:40 p.m., Pier 60, 10 Pier 60 Drive, Clearwater Beach. Free. (727) 449-1036.

Christian Finnegan: The comedian is a fixture on Comedy Central between his own standup specials and comedy panel shows. 8 and 10:30 p.m., Improv Comedy Theater, 1600 E Eighth Ave., Tampa. $15-$17. (813) 864-4000.

Donna the Buffalo: The groove-heavy dance band has been touring America since 1989. 8 p.m., Skipper's Smokehouse, 910 Skipper Road, Tampa. $25-$30. (813) 971-0666.

Ralphie May: Not for the squeamish, the raw and uncensored comedy of this Last Comic Standing alum has earned him a cult following. 8 and 10:15 p.m., Side Splitters Comedy Club, 12938 N Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa. $25-$30; $90 for open bar on New Year's Eve. (813) 960-1197.

KIDS AND FAMILY

Snow Days at the Aquarium: Enjoy real snow with a kids' play area. Included with admission. Noon, Florida Aquarium, 701 Channelside Drive, Tampa. $24.95, $22.95 seniors, $19.95 ages 3-12, 2 and younger free. Prices are generally about $2 cheaper if you buy them online at the aquarium's site. (813) 273-4000.

MORE TO EXPLORE

Find New Year's Eve events at tampabay.com/things-to-do.