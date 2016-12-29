Top things to do in Tampa Bay for Dec. 30

Dancing with the Stars: Live! - We Came to Dance: See some of the best dance performers including Lindsay Arnold, Alan Bersten, Sharna Burgess, Artem Chigvintsev, Val Chmerkovskiy, Hayley Erbert, Jenna Johnson, Keo Motsepe and more to be announced. 3 and 8 p.m., Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 N McMullen-Booth Road, Clearwater. $38.75-$78.75. (727) 791-7400.
Outback Bowl Beach Day: Join the teams from the University of Florida and Iowa, their marching bands and cheerleaders as they take to the beach adjacent to Pier 60 for a day of live music, skydivers, a tug-of-war and other contests. 11 a.m., Pier 60, 10 Pier 60 Drive, Clearwater Beach. Free. (813) 874-2695.
Reverend Horton Heat: This year-end punk show also features the Legendary Shack Shakers and former Dead Kennedys frontman Jello Biafra. 7 p.m., State Theatre, 687 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. $30, $27 advance. (727) 895-3045.
Swan Lake: The State Ballet Theatre of Russia brings the classic story of a young prince as he tries to free a swan maiden from an evil spell. 7:30 p.m., Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S, St. Petersburg. $32.50-$65.50. (727) 893-7832.
Sunset Cinema at Pier 60: Frozen (PG): Bring blankets or low lawn chairs to watch free movies on a jumbo sized screen. No alcohol. Shows start around dusk. 5:40 p.m., Pier 60, 10 Pier 60 Drive, Clearwater Beach. Free. (727) 449-1036.
Christian Finnegan: The comedian is a fixture on Comedy Central between his own standup specials and comedy panel shows. 8 and 10:30 p.m., Improv Comedy Theater, 1600 E Eighth Ave., Tampa. $15-$17. (813) 864-4000.
Donna the Buffalo: The groove-heavy dance band has been touring America since 1989. 8 p.m., Skipper's Smokehouse, 910 Skipper Road, Tampa. $25-$30. (813) 971-0666.
Ralphie May: Not for the squeamish, the raw and uncensored comedy of this Last Comic Standing alum has earned him a cult following. 8 and 10:15 p.m., Side Splitters Comedy Club, 12938 N Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa. $25-$30; $90 for open bar on New Year's Eve. (813) 960-1197.
KIDS AND FAMILY
Snow Days at the Aquarium: Enjoy real snow with a kids' play area. Included with admission. Noon, Florida Aquarium, 701 Channelside Drive, Tampa. $24.95, $22.95 seniors, $19.95 ages 3-12, 2 and younger free. Prices are generally about $2 cheaper if you buy them online at the aquarium's site. (813) 273-4000.
MORE TO EXPLORE
Find New Year's Eve events at tampabay.com/things-to-do.