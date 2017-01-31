Top things to do in Tampa Bay for Feb. 1

Amanda Jane Cooper as Glinda and Emily Koch as Elphaba in Wicked. Courtesy of the Straz Center. Times files.

Wicked: The multiple Tony award-winning musical tells the untold story of the witches of Oz long before Dorothy arrived. Runs through Feb. 26. 7:30 p.m., Carol Morsani Hall at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N MacInnes Place, Tampa. $31.50-$125. (813) 229-7827.

Kurt Vile: This marks the first big-time local show for the Philadelphia singer-guitarist and his band, whose albums Wakin on a Pretty Daze and b'lieve I'm goin down have received widespread critical acclaim. 8 p.m., Ritz Ybor, 1503 E Seventh Ave., Tampa. $20, $35 VIP. (813) 247-2555.

Boz Scaggs: The Grammy Award-winning rock and R&B performer is joined by blues rock icon Robert Cray Band. $49-$95. 7:30 p.m., Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 N McMullen-Booth Road, Clearwater. (727) 791-7400.

An Evening with Pat Metheny: The 20-time Grammy-winning guitarist presents a sampling of hits from throughout his career. 7:30 p.m., Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S, St. Petersburg. $59.50-$75.50. (727) 893-7832.

World Peace Sand Mandala: Creation of Mandala: Eight Tibetan monks from the Drepung Gomang monastery in India will create the sacred mandala, which was designed by the Dalai Lama and depicts all religions in harmony. They will share Tibetan cultures and traditions, and offer lessons on compassion. Tibetan works of art will also be for sale. Happens through Sunday. There will be daily chanting at 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. 10 a.m., Florida CraftArt Galleries, 501 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. Free. (727) 821-7391.

Tea Dances: The historic St. Petersburg Coliseum welcomes USA Dance at the season opening Tea Dance as the Suncoast Chapter of USA Dance celebrates its 25th Anniversary. 12:30 p.m., Coliseum, 535 Fourth Ave. N, St. Petersburg. $7 or $10 with instruction. (727) 892-5715.

Ken Block and Drew Copeland: Best known as two of the five members of the Southern rock band, Sister Hazel, the duo will perform their hits during an intimate, acoustic show. 7 p.m., The Attic, 1510 E Eighth Ave., Tampa. $35-$65. (828) 773-9481.

Joe Turner's Come and Gone: The last of August Wilson's Century Cycle, owners of a boarding house play host to a makeshift family of people with connections to slavery. Some stay days, some longer. Through Feb. 26. 7 p.m., American Stage Theatre Company at Raymond James Theater, 163 Third St. N, St. Petersburg. $39-$49. (727) 823-7529.

KIDS AND FAMILY

Chinese New Year at Glazer: Children can learn about Chinese culture and welcome the Year of the Rooster. Included with admission. 10 a.m., Glazer Children's Museum, 110 W Gasparilla Plaza, Tampa. $15, $12.50 military/seniors, $9.50 children, under 1 free. (813) 443-3861.

TO WATCH

SEASON PREMIERE: The 100, 9 p.m., CW: Last season, Clarke finally saved the world from the high-tech control of A.L.I.E., but also found out that the rest of the Earth's nuclear reactors are melting and they all have only six months left to live. The dystopian series' fourth season explores the continuing strife between the Grounders and Sky People and if they can possibly work together to survive another nuclear catastrophe.

MORE TO EXPLORE

