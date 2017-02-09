Top things to do in Tampa Bay for Feb. 10

An unidentified worker makes his way past the Ferris wheel and other rides Thursday, Oct. 20, 2016 for the first day of the Hillsborough County Fair in Dover. The fair opened on Thursday and runs through Oct. 23 and again from Oct. 27-30. [CHRIS URSO | Times]

Florida State Fair: The fair returns for the 113th year with a "Picture Yourself at the Fair" theme. 9 a.m., Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N, Tampa. $9, $5 ages 6-11, 5 and younger free (advance); $7 seniors (Feb. 13-17 only). (813) 627-7821.

Japanese Sword Show: A huge collection of Japanese swords and Samurai artifacts. 10 a.m., Tampa Airport Marriott Hotel, 4200 George J Bean Outbound Pkwy, Tampa. $20, $30 family, $10 students, 17 and younger free. (904) 347-3144.

Oscar Shorts: Animation: View this year's Oscar-nominated short animated films (4:45 p.m.) and live action films (7:30 p.m.). Some may not be suitable for young viewers. 4:45 p.m., Tampa Theatre, 711 Franklin St., Tampa. $11, $9 Members. (813) 274-8982.

G. Love and Special Sauce: The alternative blues and hip hop trio team up with bluegrass, rockers the Yonder Mountain String Band for a tour. 6:30 p.m., Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N, St. Petersburg. $30, $27.50 advance. (727) 565-0550.

Big Reveal Party: Enjoy beer and live music by Joshua Reilly before an outdoor screening of videos revealing the bands chosen to play in Songfest. 7 p.m., Crooked Thumb Brewery, 555 Tenth Ave. S, Safety Harbor. Free (food/drink additional). (727) 724-5953.

Forbidden Broadway: The show spoofs Broadway musicals. Through March 12. 7:30 p.m., Jaeb Theater at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N MacInnes Place, Tampa. $40. (813) 229-7827.

Wine Weekend St. Pete 2017: Coastal Chic Party: The over-the-top weekend for wine lovers kicks off with a dressy party including Florida favorites, wine, craft beer, chocolate and music by the Mad Beach Band. 7:30 p.m., Museum of Fine Arts, 255 Beach Drive NE, St. Petersburg. $99. (727) 896-2667.

Death: The Detroit legends are one of the world's first punk bands. 8 p.m., The Local 662, 662 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. $15. (727) 258-4829.

Joe Turner's Come and Gone: The last of August Wilson's Century Cycle, owners of a boarding house play host to a makeshift family of people with connections to slavery. Through Feb. 26. 8 p.m., American Stage Theatre Company at Raymond James Theater, 163 Third St. N, St. Petersburg. $39-$49. (727) 823-7529.

Opera Tampa: Cinderella: A full-scale production of Rossini's opera. Sung in Italian. 8 p.m., Carol Morsani Hall at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N MacInnes Place, Tampa. $27.50-$79.50. (813) 229-7827.

Wicked: The multiple Tony award-winning musical tells the untold story of the witches of Oz long before Dorothy arrived. Runs through Feb. 26. 8 p.m., Carol Morsani Hall at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N MacInnes Place, Tampa. $31.50-$125. (813) 229-7827.

Anders Osborne: The rockers will be joined by Bayou, Americana and roots rockers, the Honey Island Swamp Band. 8 p.m., Skipper's Smokehouse, 910 Skipper Road, Tampa. $15-$20. (813) 971-0666.

Rewind: A Different Kind of Movie Series: Network: A series favorite films audiences say they watch, rewind, and watch again over and over. The story of the media's responsibility to the public. 10:30 p.m., Tampa Theatre, 711 Franklin St., Tampa. $7. (813) 274-8982.

KIDS AND FAMILY

Teen Escape Room: Teens work together to solve problems, unlock mysteries and "break out." 6 p.m., East Lake Community Library, 4125 East Lake Road S, Palm Harbor. Free. (727) 773-2665.

MORE TO EXPLORE

Plan date night at tampabay.com/things-to-do.