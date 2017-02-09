Top things to do in Tampa Bay for Feb. 10

Florida State Fair: The fair returns for the 113th year with a "Picture Yourself at the Fair" theme. 9 a.m., Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N, Tampa. $9, $5 ages 6-11, 5 and younger free (advance); $7 seniors (Feb. 13-17 only). (813) 627-7821.
Japanese Sword Show: A huge collection of Japanese swords and Samurai artifacts. 10 a.m., Tampa Airport Marriott Hotel, 4200 George J Bean Outbound Pkwy, Tampa. $20, $30 family, $10 students, 17 and younger free. (904) 347-3144.
Oscar Shorts: Animation: View this year's Oscar-nominated short animated films (4:45 p.m.) and live action films (7:30 p.m.). Some may not be suitable for young viewers. 4:45 p.m., Tampa Theatre, 711 Franklin St., Tampa. $11, $9 Members. (813) 274-8982.
G. Love and Special Sauce: The alternative blues and hip hop trio team up with bluegrass, rockers the Yonder Mountain String Band for a tour. 6:30 p.m., Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N, St. Petersburg. $30, $27.50 advance. (727) 565-0550.
Big Reveal Party: Enjoy beer and live music by Joshua Reilly before an outdoor screening of videos revealing the bands chosen to play in Songfest. 7 p.m., Crooked Thumb Brewery, 555 Tenth Ave. S, Safety Harbor. Free (food/drink additional). (727) 724-5953.
Forbidden Broadway: The show spoofs Broadway musicals. Through March 12. 7:30 p.m., Jaeb Theater at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N MacInnes Place, Tampa. $40. (813) 229-7827.
Wine Weekend St. Pete 2017: Coastal Chic Party: The over-the-top weekend for wine lovers kicks off with a dressy party including Florida favorites, wine, craft beer, chocolate and music by the Mad Beach Band. 7:30 p.m., Museum of Fine Arts, 255 Beach Drive NE, St. Petersburg. $99. (727) 896-2667.
Death: The Detroit legends are one of the world's first punk bands. 8 p.m., The Local 662, 662 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. $15. (727) 258-4829.
Joe Turner's Come and Gone: The last of August Wilson's Century Cycle, owners of a boarding house play host to a makeshift family of people with connections to slavery. Through Feb. 26. 8 p.m., American Stage Theatre Company at Raymond James Theater, 163 Third St. N, St. Petersburg. $39-$49. (727) 823-7529.
Opera Tampa: Cinderella: A full-scale production of Rossini's opera. Sung in Italian. 8 p.m., Carol Morsani Hall at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N MacInnes Place, Tampa. $27.50-$79.50. (813) 229-7827.
Wicked: The multiple Tony award-winning musical tells the untold story of the witches of Oz long before Dorothy arrived. Runs through Feb. 26. 8 p.m., Carol Morsani Hall at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N MacInnes Place, Tampa. $31.50-$125. (813) 229-7827.
Anders Osborne: The rockers will be joined by Bayou, Americana and roots rockers, the Honey Island Swamp Band. 8 p.m., Skipper's Smokehouse, 910 Skipper Road, Tampa. $15-$20. (813) 971-0666.
Rewind: A Different Kind of Movie Series: Network: A series favorite films audiences say they watch, rewind, and watch again over and over. The story of the media's responsibility to the public. 10:30 p.m., Tampa Theatre, 711 Franklin St., Tampa. $7. (813) 274-8982.
KIDS AND FAMILY
Teen Escape Room: Teens work together to solve problems, unlock mysteries and "break out." 6 p.m., East Lake Community Library, 4125 East Lake Road S, Palm Harbor. Free. (727) 773-2665.
MORE TO EXPLORE
Plan date night at tampabay.com/things-to-do.