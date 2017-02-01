Top things to do in Tampa Bay for Feb. 2

Amanda Jane Cooper as Glinda and Emily Koch as Elphaba in Wicked. Courtesy of the Straz Center. (Times files)

Wicked: The multiple Tony award-winning musical tells the untold story of the witches of Oz long before Dorothy arrived. Runs through Feb. 26. 2 and 7:30 p.m., Carol Morsani Hall at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N MacInnes Place, Tampa. $31.50-$125. (813) 229-7827.

World Peace Sand Mandala: Creation of Mandala: Eight Tibetan monks from the Drepung Gomang monastery in India will create the sacred mandala, which was designed by the Dalai Lama and depicts all religions in harmony. Tibetan works of art will also be for sale. Happens through Sunday. There will be daily chanting at 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. 10 a.m., Florida CraftArt Galleries, 501 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. Free. (727) 821-7391.

Florida Orchestra Coffee Concert: Young at Heart: Enjoy coffee and doughnuts as Stuart Mulina conducts the orchestra. 11 a.m., Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S, St. Petersburg. $24-$42. (727) 893-7832.

Florida Orchestra: Happy Hour Concerts: A Toast to the Classics: Experience the orchestra in a whole new with an hour long concert with no intermission. Patrons are welcome to linger in the lobby afterward to sip and mingle with Florida Orchestra musicians. Drinks from sponsors will be complimentary. 5:30 p.m., Ferguson Hall at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N MacInnes Place, Tampa. $35. (727) 892-3337.

ArtFlix: Great Women Artists: Frida Kahlo: A film series that features art-related documentaries and feature films. Reveals that most of Kahlo's works relate to her constant physical pain and her turbulent relationship with artist Diego Rivera. 6 p.m., Dali Museum, 1 Dali Blvd. (Bayshore Drive SE and Fifth Avenue SE), St. Petersburg. Free. (727) 823-3767.

I Am A Man: In part of Black History Month, Freedom Rider and former advisor to Martin Luther King Bernard LaFayette will discuss the history and status of black males in the United States. 6 p.m., University of South Florida St. Petersburg Kate Tiedemann College of Business, 263 13th Ave. S, St. Petersburg. Free. (727) 337-9850.

Sara Watkins: The folk/bluegrass and pop singer-songwriter and fiddler is also one-third of Nickel Creek. 7 p.m., State Theatre, 687 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. $18-$20. (727) 895-3045.

R&R Arts Festival: Speed Killed My Cousin: The play follows a female African American soldier returning from Iraq, who struggles with post-traumatic stress and her family's history with vehicular suicide. 7:30 p.m., University of South Florida Theatre 1, 3829 USF Holly Drive, Tampa. $15; $10 students/seniors; $5 active military. Series package available. (813) 974-2323.

Joe Turner's Come and Gone: The last of August Wilson's Century Cycle, owners of a boarding house play host to a makeshift family of people with connections to slavery. Some stay days, some longer. Through Feb. 26. 8 p.m., American Stage Theatre Company at Raymond James Theater, 163 Third St. N, St. Petersburg. $39-$49. (727) 823-7529.

KIDS AND FAMILY

Chinese New Year at Glazer: Children can learn about Chinese culture and welcome the Year of the Rooster. Included with admission. 10 a.m., Glazer Children's Museum, 110 W Gasparilla Plaza, Tampa. $15, $12.50 military/seniors, $9.50 children, under 1 free. (813) 443-3861.

TO WATCH

SERIES PREMIERE: Superior Donuts, 8:30 p.m., CBS: This new comedy stars Judd Hirsch and Jermaine Fowler and will likely spend much of its time making fun of millennials. But it's rumored that the show won't shy away from modern cultural issues like gentrification, gun control and race relations.

MORE TO EXPLORE

Find events for kids at tampabay.com/things-to-do.