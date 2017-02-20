Top things to do in Tampa Bay for Feb. 21

Amanda Jane Cooper as Glinda and Emily Koch as Elphaba in Wicked. Courtesy of the Straz Center. Times files.

Wicked: The multiple Tony award-winning musical tells the untold story of the witches of Oz long before Dorothy arrived. 7:30 p.m., Carol Morsani Hall at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N MacInnes Place, Tampa. $31.50-$125. (813) 229-7827.

Mardi Gras at Universal: Running through March 25, Universal Studios brings the Big Easy to Orlando daily with a Mardi Gras parade with mythical creatures themed floats, lots of beads and Cajun food. For 12 nights during the festival, enjoy a free concert by nationally known pop and rock acts. Included with admission. Also hear the New Breed Brass Band in the French Quarter courtyard. 9 a.m., Universal Orlando, 6000 Universal Blvd., Orlando. $105, $100 child. 1-800-837-2273.

Pasco County Fair: The fair features a giant midway and an array of fair food, livestock shows, racing pigs, talent shows and pageants, plant show and much more. Daily entertainment includes women loggers, racing pigs, hypnosis shows, music and more. Highlights include the youth steer showmanship contest at 6 p.m., and Pasco Showcase of Talent at 7 p.m. 4 p.m., Pasco County Fairgrounds, 36722 State Road 52, Dade City. $8, $5 ages 6-12, 5 and younger free. Unlimited midway wristbands are $20 Monday through Thursday, and $25 Friday, Saturday and Sunday. (352) 567-6678.

Oscar Shorts: Live Action: View the 2016 Oscar nominated best live action short films including Ennemis Interieurs, Silent Nights, Sing, La Femme et le TGV and Timecode. All films are appropriate for ages 13 and older only. 4:45 p.m., Tampa Theatre, 711 Franklin St., Tampa. $11, $9 members. (813) 274-8982. Oscar Shorts: Animation: The first seven films are suitable for children but families are advised to exit the auditorium for the final short, Pear Brandy and Cigarettes, which may not be suitable for young viewers. 8 p.m., Tampa Theatre, 711 Franklin St., Tampa. $11, $9 Members. (813) 274-8982.

Drag Queen Bingo: Drag queens call the numbers for 10 games of flamboyant bingo. Benefits Suncoast Organized Animal Relief. 6:30 p.m., Hamburger Mary's Bar & Grill, 2901 Tyrone Blvd. N, St. Petersburg. $10. (727) 851-9386.

Spinosaurous: Lost Giant of the Cretaceous with Nizar Ibrahim: Through video and discussion, National Geographic Emerging Explorer Nizar Ibrahim recreates the Cretacous-era Sahara Desert to tell the story of Spinosaurous, the largest dinosaur discovered - larger than T-Rex. 7 p.m., Ferguson Hall at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N MacInnes Place, Tampa. $25. (813) 229-7827.

Environmental Film Festival at Eckerd College: The Lives of Animals: At the Fork: Film scholars and filmmakers from around the world engage the audience in discussions of the environmental perspectives contained in documentary, animated, experimental and feature films. The documentary looks at the way animals are treated, raised and brought to consumers. 7 p.m., Eckerd College Dan and Mary Miller Auditorium, 4200 54th Ave. S, St. Petersburg. Free. (727) 864-7979.

Penny and Sparrow: The indie singer-songwriter duo embark on a fall tour. 8 p.m., The Local 662, 662 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. $12-$15. (727) 258-4829.

KIDS AND FAMILY

Mirror Your City: An interactive art projects using dry erase boards, in which people can draw what they'd like to see on the Riverwalk or at the Straz. Remains up until Feb. 26. 10 a.m., Riverwalk at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N MacInnes Place, Tampa. Free. (813) 229-7827.

TO WATCH

Trevor Noah: Afraid of the Dark, 3 a.m., Netflix: The Daily Show host Trevor Noah brings his stand-up special to Netflix, which was taped at the Beacon Theatre in New York. Noah hilariously takes on the absurdity of colonialism, the challenges a black James Bond might face and reliving a drink in Scotland.

MORE TO EXPLORE

Find events for kids at tampabay.com/things-to-do.