Top things to do in Tampa Bay for Feb. 22

Harlem Globetrotters: New this season, for the first time ever, the team will debut basketball's first 4 point line located 30 feet from the basket, 6 feet, 3 inches beyond the top of the NBA's current three point line. 7 p.m., Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. $20-$115. (813) 301-2500.

Florida Orchestra Coffee Concert: American Celebration: Enjoy coffee and doughnuts as the orchestra performs under the direction of Principal Pops Conductor Jeff Tyzik. 11 a.m., Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 N McMullen-Booth Road, Clearwater. $24-$42. (727) 791-7400.

St. Pete Jazz Fest: Martin Bejerano Piano Masterclass: Since its start in 2009 as the SPC Jazz Festival, the event has and continues to grow, bringing jazz artists to venues throughout St. Petersburg. 2 p.m., St. Petersburg College Music Center, 6605 Fifth Ave. N, St. Petersburg. $15-$25. (727) 341-7984.

Environmental Film Festival at Eckerd College: Climate and Culture: The Anthropologist: Film scholars and filmmakers from around the world engage the audience in discussions of the environmental perspectives contained in documentary, animated, experimental and feature films. An American teenager follows the footsteps of her anthropologist mother as she studies the impact of climate change on indigenous communities. 7 p.m., Eckerd College Dan and Mary Miller Auditorium, 4200 54th Ave. S, St. Petersburg. Free. (727) 864-7979.

Joe Turner's Come and Gone: The last of August Wilson's Century Cycle, owners of a boarding house play host to a makeshift family of people with connections to slavery. Some stay days, some longer. Through Feb. 26. 7 p.m., American Stage Theatre Company at Raymond James Theater, 163 Third St. N, St. Petersburg. $39-$49. (727) 823-7529.

Mindi Abair: The St. Petersburg native and Grammy-nominated saxophonist. 7:30 p.m., Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. $35-$45. (727) 791-7400.

Oscar Shorts: Documentary: New to the Oscar-Nominated Shorts this year is a Documentary category. Films include Extremis, 4.1 Miles, Joe's Violin, Watani: My Homeland and The White Helmets. All films are unrated and not appropriate for children. 7:30 p.m., Tampa Theatre, 711 Franklin St., Tampa. $11, $9 members. (813) 274-8982.

Body Traffic: Named the "company of the future," the group has created an unlabeled style and paved new roads for the landscape of American dance. 8 p.m., Ferguson Hall at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N MacInnes Place, Tampa. $29.50-$49.50. (813) 229-7827; strazcenter.org.

KIDS AND FAMILY

Leap into Art at Leepa-Rattner: Library staff read stories about art. 3:30 p.m., Leepa-Rattner Museum of Art, 600 Klosterman Road, Tarpon Springs. $7, $6 seniors, no charge for children, students and active military with ID. Admission is by donation Thursdays from 5-8 p.m. (727) 712-5762.

TO WATCH

Major Crimes, 9 p.m., TNT: The midseason premiere has been a long time coming for fans of the crime drama series. Unfortunately, that Andy Flynn cliffhanger won't be addressed in the first episode, according to the episode's synopsis.

MORE TO EXPLORE

