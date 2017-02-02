Top things to do in Tampa Bay for Feb. 3

BOSTON, MA - SEPTEMBER 25: Scott Avett (L) and Seth Avett of the Avett Brothers perform onstage during day one of the Boston Calling Music Festival at Boston City Hall Plaza on September 25, 2015 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Mike Lawrie/Getty Images)

Avett Brothers: The hit North Carolina Americana troupe known for the single Ain't No Man bring their new tour to Tampa. 8 p.m., University of South Florida Sun Dome, 4202 E Fowler Ave., Tampa. $39.50-$69.50. (813) 974-3004.

Tenderloins of 'Impractical Jokers': The comedy stars of the hit TruTV series Impractical Jokers bring their Santiago Sent Us tour. The TV show follows the foursome as they coerce one another into doing public pranks. The live show is a mix of stand-up, behnd-the-scenes footage and stories. 8 p.m., Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. $49.50-$150. (813) 301-2500.

Gallagher: Joke's on You: The comedian, known for smashing watermelons as part of his act celebrates 70 years of the comedy tour. 8 p.m., Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. $30-$59; $100 splash zone. (727) 791-7400.

Florida Orchestra Rock Series: David Bowie: A symphonic odyssey exploring the music of David Bowie. 8 p.m., Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S, St. Petersburg. $35-$65. (727) 892-3337.

Greek Food and Music Festival: The three-day event includes Greek food, live music, dancing, gyro eating contest and more. 11 a.m., Hernando County Fairgrounds, 6436 Broad St., Brooksville. Admission is $2 for adults, free for children and students. (352) 796-8482.

String Noise: The Decline of Western Civilazation: The violin duo bridges a gap between classical avant-garde and punk rock, and new wave music. $10 suggested donation. The duo plays the soundtrack live in concert as the film is being shown. 7 p.m., The Vault, 655 N Franklin St., Tampa. (813) 225-3450.

Arlo Guthrie: The singer-songwriter will hit the road with his band. 7:30 p.m., Palladium Theater, 253 Fifth Ave. N, St. Petersburg. $42-$72. (727) 822-3590.

R&R Arts Festival: Touch: The Love Concert: Festival includes performance works about, for, by and with veterans. 7:30 p.m., University of South Florida School of Music Concert Hall, 3755 W Holly Drive, Tampa. $15; $10 students/seniors; $5 active military. Series package available. (813) 974-2323.

The Coathangers: The punk rock band initially formed in 2006 to hang out and attend parties but didn't know how to play any instruments. 8 p.m., New World Brewery, 1313 E Eighth Ave., Tampa. $9-$12. (813) 248-4969.

KIDS AND FAMILY

Mirror Your City: An interactive art projects using dry erase boards, in which people can draw what they'd like to see on the Riverwalk or at the Straz. Remains up until Feb. 26. 10 a.m., Riverwalk at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N MacInnes Place, Tampa. Free. (813) 229-7827.

MORE TO EXPLORE

