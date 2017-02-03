Top things to do in Tampa Bay for Feb. 4

Festival attendees paint on the NOMAD art bus during Localtopia on Saturday February 7th, 2015 at Williams Park in Downtown St. Pete. NOMAD stands for Neighborhood-Oriented Mobile Art ' Design. NOMAD studio is a non-profit aimed at making art more accessible to the Tampa Bay Area. Localtopia, a "community celebration of all things local", featured over 100 St. Pete vendors as well as a craft beer garden, live music, and activities for kids. The 2nd annual festival was held by Keep St. Petersburg Local, an advocacy group and independent business alliance. MONICA HERNDON | TIMES

Localtopia: Nearly 200 St. Petersburg area independent businesses present "A Community Celebration of All Things Local" with representation of arts, culture, shopping, food, drinks, health, wellness and sports. 10 a.m., Williams Park, Fourth Street and First Avenue N, St. Petersburg. Free (donations appreciated). (813) 500-7708.

Rays Fan Fest: This year, Tampa Bay Rays players and coaches will be on hand to meet and take photos with season ticket holders only. Former major leaguers will be available to all other fans. This year's free activities include clubhouse tours, dugout photos and tailgate style games. Kids can run the bases, high five players, have a story read to them and participate in interactive baseball activities. 11 a.m., Tropicana Field, 1 Tropicana Drive, St. Petersburg. Free, $100 three autographs (season ticket holders with Rays players); free (general public with former players only). Toll-free 1-888-326-7297.

Mardi Gras at Universal: Trace Adkins: For 12 nights during the festival, enjoy a free concert by nationally known pop and rock acts. Included with admission. Also hear the Young Pinstripe Brass Band in the French Quarter courtyard. 9 a.m., Universal Orlando, 6000 Universal Blvd., Orlando. $105, $100 child. 1-800-837-2273.

Winter the Dolphin's "Tail-Gate" Weekend: Wear your Super Bowl team gear to the Clearwater Marine Aquarium and get in to all the exhibits and movies for just $9.99. 10 a.m., Clearwater Marine Aquarium, 249 Windward Passage, Clearwater. $9.99 (anyone wearing logo of New England Patriots or Atlanta Falcons), $21.95 (adults), $19.95 seniors, $16.95 ages 3-12, 2 and younger free. (727) 441-1790.

2Cool Art Show: PAVA, the Professional Association of Visual Artists, present their annual juried fine art and craft show featuring 38 artists. 10 a.m., Gulfport Casino, 5500 Shore Blvd. S, Gulfport. Free. (727) 916-0105.

In the Mood Big Band Review: A fully staged tribute to the Big Band era. Complete with authentic costumes, music arrangements and choreography, the show has a cast of 19 on stage performing more than 50 hits. 2 and 8 p.m., Tampa Theatre, 711 Franklin St., Tampa. $39.50-$59.50. (813) 274-8982.

Forbidden Broadway: Dubbed the "funniest show in New York" by the New Yorker magazine, the show spoofs characters, plots and show tunes of contemporary and classical Broadway musicals. Through March 12. 2 and 7:30 p.m., Jaeb Theater at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N MacInnes Place, Tampa. $40. (813) 229-7827.

Tampa International Fringe Festival: A lottery drawing will reveal the participants of the first uncensored, non-juried performing arts festival in Tampa this May. 2 p.m., New World Brewery, 1313 E Eighth Ave., Tampa. Free. (727) 513-8433.

Monster Jam: Just when lesser cars thought it was safe, Monster Jam returns to Raymond James Stadium to run the specially built track. 7 p.m., Raymond James Stadium, 4201 N Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa. $15-$185. Toll-free 1-800-745-3000.

Florida Orchestra Gala With Itzhak Perlman: Under the direction of Michael Francis, Itzhak Perlman joins the Florida Orchestra to present movie favorites including the theme from Schindler's List, As Time Goes By from Casablanca and the love theme from Cinema Paradiso, Benefits the Florida Orchestra. 7 p.m., Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S, St. Petersburg. $50-$150. (727) 892-3337.

Katt Williams: Often clad in silk shirts and snakeskin boots, he aims for raw truth-telling about politics and race relations. 8 p.m., University of South Florida Sun Dome, 4202 E Fowler Ave., Tampa. $52.75-$102.75. (813) 974-3004.

KIDS AND FAMILY

Canopy Tree Climbing: Climbers ages 6 and older can ascend into the canopy of a live oak tree using harnesses and a rope pulley system. 10 a.m., Pathfinder Outdoor Education, 1310 22nd Ave. S, St. Petersburg. $10. (727) 328-0300.

MORE TO EXPLORE

Plan date night at tampabay.com/things-to-do.