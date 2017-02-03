Top things to do in Tampa Bay for Feb. 5

Five monks from the Drepung Gomang Monastery place individual grains of sand through metal tools to create the World Peace Sand Mandala, which they will be doing at Florida CraftArt in St. Petersburg Jan. 31-Feb. 5.

World Peace Sand Mandala: Finalization of Mandala: Eight Tibetan monks from the Drepung Gomang monastery in India will create the sacred mandala, which was designed by the Dalai Lama and depicts all religions in harmony. Tibetan works of art will also be for sale. Happens through Sunday. Noon, Florida CraftArt Galleries, 501 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. Free. (727) 821-7391.

Wicked: The multiple Tony award-winning musical tells the untold story of the witches of Oz long before Dorothy arrived. Runs through Feb. 26. 2 and 7:30 p.m., Carol Morsani Hall at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N MacInnes Place, Tampa. $31.50-$125. (813) 229-7827.

Forbidden Broadway: Dubbed the "funniest show in New York" by the New Yorker magazine, the show spoofs characters, plots and show tunes of contemporary and classical Broadway musicals. Through March 12. 2 and 7:30 p.m., Jaeb Theater at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N MacInnes Place, Tampa. $40. (813) 229-7827.

Bestsellers on the Big Screen: The Color Purple: Finding neutral ground in the battle of which was better, the book or the movie, this series celebrates stories that made successful books that went on to become equally impressive films. The series continues with Stephen Spielberg's adaptation of the Pulitzer Prize winning fiction novel The Color Purple. 3 p.m., Tampa Theatre, 711 Franklin St., Tampa. $10, $8 members. (813) 274-8982.

Sunday Bicycle Rides: Meet in the parking lot for a 29 mile ride on the Pinellas Trail to Tarpon Springs. Helmets are required and riders must maintain a speed of 12 to 16 mph. Call (801) 520-0350. 8 a.m., Dunedin Historical Museum, 349 Main St., Dunedin. Free.

Brooksville Native American Festival: The festival features non-stop entertainment, music, dance, primitive skills demonstrations and more. 10 a.m., Florida Classic Park, 5360 Lockhart Road, Brooksville. $8; $4 ages 5-12; 4 and younger free. (352) 238-7308.

Corey Avenue Sunday Market on St. Pete Beach: Browse the weekly market with more than 60 local vendors. 10 a.m., Along Corey Avenue, 155 Corey Ave., St. Pete Beach. Free admission. (813) 481-8805.

Greek Food and Music Festival: Sponsored by Christ the Savior Greek Orthodox Church. The 3-day event includes Greek foods and pastries, live music, dancing performances, gyro eating contest, a kids zone, toga run and vendor village. 11 a.m., Hernando County Fairgrounds, 6436 Broad St., Brooksville. Admission is $2 for adults, free for children and students. (352) 796-8482.

Crafty Fest: This monthly market with an artsy slant includes local arts, etsy crafters, vintage and retro goods, jewelry and plants. 11 a.m., ARTpool Gallery, 2030 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. Free. (727) 324-3878.

Wings for the Super Bowl: Hit a hookah in an outdoor cabana at this Super Bowl party with more than 30 flavors of craft wings, DJ music, 15 indoor TV's, an outdoor projection screen and drink specials. 5 p.m., Patio 6 Prime Smokehouse Wing Bar and Grill, 10400 Roosevelt Blvd. N, St. Petersburg. No cover. (727) 317-4799.

Hawk and Wayne's Anywhere, USA: A longform, narrative improv show with oddball characters that parallels the theme of American Stage's current season, "In Search of America." 6 p.m., American Stage Theatre Company at Raymond James Theater, 163 Third St. N, St. Petersburg. $12. (727) 823-7529.

KIDS AND FAMILY

Mirror Your City: An interactive art projects using dry erase boards, in which people can draw what they'd like to see on the Riverwalk or at the Straz. Remains up until Feb. 26. 10 a.m., Riverwalk at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N MacInnes Place, Tampa. Free. (813) 229-7827.

MORE TO EXPLORE

