Top things to do in Tampa Bay for Feb. 7

Amanda Jane Cooper plays Glinda and Jessica Vosk plays Elphaba in Wicked, at the Straz Center. Photo by Joan Marcus.

Wicked: The multiple Tony award-winning musical tells the untold story of the witches of Oz long before Dorothy arrived. Runs through Feb. 26. 7:30 p.m., Carol Morsani Hall at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N MacInnes Place, Tampa. $31.50-$125. (813) 229-7827.

Itzhak Perlman: One of the musicians proudest achievements is his collaboration with film composer John Williams in Steven Spielberg's Schindler's List in which he performed the violin solos. 8 p.m., Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. $36-$106. (800) 826-9303.

Forbidden Broadway: Dubbed the "funniest show in New York" by the New Yorker magazine, the show spoofs characters, plots and show tunes of contemporary and classical Broadway musicals. Through March 12. 7:30 p.m., Jaeb Theater at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N MacInnes Place, Tampa. $40. (813) 229-7827.

Mardi Gras at Universal: Running through March 25, Universal Studios brings the Big Easy to Orlando daily with a Mardi Gras parade with mythical creatures themed floats, lots of beads and Cajun food. For 12 nights during the festival, enjoy a free concert by nationally known pop and rock acts. Included with admission. Also hear the Young Pinstripe Brass Band in the French Quarter courtyard. 9 a.m., Universal Orlando, 6000 Universal Blvd., Orlando. $105, $100 child. 1-800-837-2273.

Gulfport Tuesday Fresh Market: With live music from jazz to rock, pop to island, plus vegetables and fruit, baked goods, herbs, teas, plants, crafts, handmade jewelry.. 9 a.m., Gulfport, along Beach Boulevard, Gulfport. Free. (727) 902-2326.

Sunsets on the Roof: Meet at the grand staircase and proceed to the roof to watch the sun set over Clearwater Harbor and the Gulf of Mexico. 5:30 p.m., Clearwater Main Library, 100 N Osceola Ave., Clearwater. Free. (727) 562-4970.

KIDS AND FAMILY

Free Tuesday at Glazer Museum: The hands-on museum and the Children's Board of Hillsborough County join for this event offering free admission from 12 to 7 p.m. Noon, Glazer Children's Museum, 110 W Gasparilla Plaza, Tampa. Free. (813) 443-3861.

TO WATCH

SERIES PREMIERE: Detroiters, 10:30 p.m., Comedy Central: Two best friends try to make a name for themselves in advertising in this comedy from executive producers Lorne Michaels and Jason Sudeikis.

MORE TO EXPLORE

Find date ideas at tampabay.com/things-to-do.