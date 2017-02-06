Partly Cloudy74° FULL FORECASTPartly Cloudy74° FULL FORECAST
Top things to do in Tampa Bay for Feb. 7

  Times staff

Monday, February 6, 2017 11:16am

Amanda Jane Cooper plays Glinda and Jessica Vosk plays Elphaba in Wicked, at the Straz Center. Photo by Joan Marcus.

Amanda Jane Cooper plays Glinda and Jessica Vosk plays Elphaba in Wicked, at the Straz Center. Photo by Joan Marcus.

Wicked: The multiple Tony award-winning musical tells the untold story of the witches of Oz long before Dorothy arrived. Runs through Feb. 26. 7:30 p.m., Carol Morsani Hall at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N MacInnes Place, Tampa. $31.50-$125. (813) 229-7827.

Itzhak Perlman: One of the musicians proudest achievements is his collaboration with film composer John Williams in Steven Spielberg's Schindler's List in which he performed the violin solos. 8 p.m., Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. $36-$106. (800) 826-9303.

Forbidden Broadway: Dubbed the "funniest show in New York" by the New Yorker magazine, the show spoofs characters, plots and show tunes of contemporary and classical Broadway musicals. Through March 12. 7:30 p.m., Jaeb Theater at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N MacInnes Place, Tampa. $40. (813) 229-7827.

Mardi Gras at Universal: Running through March 25, Universal Studios brings the Big Easy to Orlando daily with a Mardi Gras parade with mythical creatures themed floats, lots of beads and Cajun food. For 12 nights during the festival, enjoy a free concert by nationally known pop and rock acts. Included with admission. Also hear the Young Pinstripe Brass Band in the French Quarter courtyard. 9 a.m., Universal Orlando, 6000 Universal Blvd., Orlando. $105, $100 child. 1-800-837-2273.

Gulfport Tuesday Fresh Market: With live music from jazz to rock, pop to island, plus vegetables and fruit, baked goods, herbs, teas, plants, crafts, handmade jewelry.. 9 a.m., Gulfport, along Beach Boulevard, Gulfport. Free. (727) 902-2326.

Sunsets on the Roof: Meet at the grand staircase and proceed to the roof to watch the sun set over Clearwater Harbor and the Gulf of Mexico. 5:30 p.m., Clearwater Main Library, 100 N Osceola Ave., Clearwater. Free. (727) 562-4970.

KIDS AND FAMILY

Free Tuesday at Glazer Museum: The hands-on museum and the Children's Board of Hillsborough County join for this event offering free admission from 12 to 7 p.m. Noon, Glazer Children's Museum, 110 W Gasparilla Plaza, Tampa. Free. (813) 443-3861.

TO WATCH

SERIES PREMIERE: Detroiters, 10:30 p.m., Comedy Central: Two best friends try to make a name for themselves in advertising in this comedy from executive producers Lorne Michaels and Jason Sudeikis.

MORE TO EXPLORE

Find date ideas at tampabay.com/things-to-do.

Top things to do in Tampa Bay for Feb. 7 02/06/17
