Top things to do in Tampa Bay for Feb. 8

Kevin B. McGlynn anchors a segment spoofing The Lion King in Forbidden Broadway, running through March 2017 at the Jaeb Theater. Courtesy of the Straz Center.

Forbidden Broadway: The show spoofs Broadway musicals. Through March 12. 7:30 p.m., Jaeb Theater at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N MacInnes Place, Tampa. $40. (813) 229-7827.

Wicked: The multiple Tony award-winning musical tells the untold story of the witches of Oz. Runs through Feb. 26. 7:30 p.m., Carol Morsani Hall at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N MacInnes Place, Tampa. $31.50-$125. (813) 229-7827.

Hats, Wine and Bling: Wear a chic hat for this "bling art" exhibition with wine, appetizers, live music by the Flag Band and a hat contest. VIP includes reserved seating and a bottle of wine to go. Benefits My Hope Chest. 5 p.m., Fort Harrison Hotel, 210 S Fort Harrison Ave., Clearwater. $20, $50 VIP. (727) 488-0320.

Joe Turner's Come and Gone: The last of August Wilson's Century Cycle, owners of a boarding house play host to a makeshift family of people with connections to slavery. Through Feb. 26. 7 p.m., American Stage Theatre Company at Raymond James Theater, 163 Third St. N, St. Petersburg. $39-$49. (727) 823-7529.

Wine Society Tasting: Expand your wine palate in weekly wine tasting class with food pairings. Registration preferred. 7 p.m., Ybor City Wine Bar, 1600 E Seventh Ave., Ybor City. $20. (813) 999-4966.

Think + Drink (Science) Cafe: The Evolution of Architecture: Join the team of architects and designers working to remodel the South Florida Museum for a discussion on the art and science of architecture. 7 p.m., South Florida Museum, 201 10th St. W, Bradenton. $5, $3 members. (941) 746-4131.

Parquet Courts: The indie-rockers perform alongside Mary Lattimore. 8 p.m., Crowbar, 1812 N 17th St., Tampa. $15. (813) 241-8600.

KIDS AND FAMILY

Mirror Your City: An interactive art projects using dry erase boards. 10 a.m., Riverwalk at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N MacInnes Place, Tampa. Free. (813) 229-7827.

TO WATCH

SERIES PREMIERE: Legion, 10 p.m., FX: A man with severe mental illness starts to realize the voices he hears in his head might actually be real. Legion is inspired by the titular comic book character from Marvel, who is believed to be one of the most powerful mutants of all time.

MORE TO EXPLORE

Find TV recaps at tampabay.com/things-to-do.