Top things to do in Tampa Bay for Feb. 9

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 29: Singer-songwriter Smokey Robinson preforms onstage at the 29th Annual Great Sports Legends Dinner to benefit The Buoniconti Fund to Cure Paralysis at The Waldorf Astoria on September 29, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images for The Buoniconti Fund To Cure Paralysis)

Smokey Robinson: The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer brings his famous falsetto for Tears of a Clown and other top hits. 7:30 p.m., Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S, St. Petersburg. $59.50-$92.50. (727) 893-7832.

Stephen Kellogg: The Americana rocker and singer-songwriter brings his "Tour de Forty" to Tampa, playing his greatest hits so far. 7 p.m., The Attic, 1510 E Eighth Ave., Tampa. $20-$25. (828) 773-9481.

Karen Brown Book Signing : The University of South Florida Department of English alumna and continuing instructor hosts a book signing for her new novel, The Clairvoyants. 7 p.m., Inkwood Books, 216 S Armenia Ave., Tampa. Free. (813) 253-2638.

Michael Franti and Spearhead : The Say Hey (I Love you) singer blends hip-hop, roots, reggae, soul, funk and pop. 7 p.m., Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N, St. Petersburg. $30-$35. (727) 565-0550.

Wicked: The multiple Tony award-winning musical tells the untold story of the witches of Oz long before Dorothy arrived. Runs through Feb. 26. 7:30 p.m., Carol Morsani Hall at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N MacInnes Place, Tampa. $31.50-$125. (813) 229-7827; strazcenter.org.

Y&T: The hard rock band is famous for their energized live performance with hits such as Forever, Rescue Me, Mean Streak, Don't Stop Runnin', and Summertime Girls. 7:30 p.m., Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo. $24.50, add $5 at the door. (727) 587-6793.

Gaelic Storm: After nearly two decades and more than 3,000 lives shows, the Celtic band is looking sharper than ever with their album, Matching Sweaters which mixes traditional Irish music with modern influences. 7:30 p.m., Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. $25-$35. (727) 791-7400.

USF Lecture Series: Yaa Gyasi: The Ghanaian-American novelist, author of Homegoing will discuss the novel, which highlights the history of slave trade in Ghana and the United States and its impact on two half-sisters raised apart in 18th century Ghana. 7:30 p.m., University of South Florida, 4202 E Fowler Ave., Tampa. Free. (813) 974-2011.

Over the River and Through the Woods: A comedy drama about a young New Jersey man who has to tell his doting grandparents that he is moving to Seattle for a new job. 7:30 p.m., Stage West Community Playhouse, 8390 Forest Oaks Blvd., Spring Hill. $20, adults; $15, students to age 18. (352) 683-5113.

KIDS AND FAMILY

Florida State Fair: The fair returns for the 113th year with a "Picture Yourself at the Fair" theme. Highlights this year include rides, food, exhibits, animals, shopping, lawnmower races, rodeos and a candy exhibition. Discounted admission and ride tickets are available at all area Walgreens through Feb. 8. 10 a.m., Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N, Tampa. $9, $5 ages 6-11, 5 and younger free (advance); $7 seniors (Feb. 13-17 only). (813) 627-7821.

TO WATCH

Masterchef Junior, 8 p.m., Fox: The cooking competition that makes you realize a 9-year-old is a better cook than you is back for a fifth season. Sixteen contestants compete for eight of the Top 20 spots, split into four teams and tasked with a specific dish.

MORE TO EXPLORE

Find cooking hacks at tampabay.com/things-to-do.