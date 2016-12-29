Top things to do in Tampa Bay for Jan. 1

Peter Pan: A mysterious boy whisks Wendy and her brothers to Neverland, where they contend with Captain Hook. Shown in repertory with Peter and the Starcatcher. Through Jan. 29. 2 p.m., Freefall Theatre, 6099 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. $37-$52. (727) 498-5205.

Sunday Bicycle Rides: A 30 mile ride through the swamp and along rivers on an old railroad bed. Helmets are required and riders must maintain speeds of 12 to 14 mph. Call (813) 236-8119. 8:45 a.m., Polk City Trailhead, 7683 Berkley Road, Polk City. Free.

Corey Avenue Sunday Market on St. Pete Beach: Browse the weekly market with more than 60 local vendors offering farm fresh produce, specialty and ready-to-eat foods, plants, handcrafted items, live music, then stop in for breakfast or lunch at the nearby restaurants. 10 a.m., Along Corey Avenue, 155 Corey Ave., St. Pete Beach. Free admission. (813) 481-8805.

Yoga + Dali: The vinyasa/ashtanga-based classes are held in the Community Room or Avant-Garden with views of the waterfront. Bring a mat and a towel. 10:30 a.m., Dali Museum, 1 Dali Blvd. (Bayshore Drive SE and Fifth Avenue SE), St. Petersburg. $15, $10 members. (727) 823-3767.

Hawk and Wayne's Anywhere, USA: A longform, narrative improv show with oddball characters that parallels the theme of American Stage's current season, "In Search of America." 6 p.m., American Stage Theatre Company at Raymond James Theater, 163 Third St. N, St. Petersburg. $12. (727) 823-7529.

KIDS AND FAMILY

Outback Bowl Field Show Festival: Elite marching bands from around the country perform their field shows in an attempt to win the privilege of performing in the Outback Bowl pregame show. 6 p.m., Jefferson High School, 4401 W Cypress St., Tampa. Free. (813) 874-2695.

MORE TO EXPLORE

