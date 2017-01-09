Top things to do in Tampa Bay for Jan. 10

SP_342881_LYNC_feature_02 (JULIETTE LYNCH | Times 08/23/2011, Gulfport). Agnes Shovlin (right), searches for the right banana during her morning shopping at the Gulfport Tuesday Fresh Market. Shovlin lives in Gulfport with her husband and she comes weekly to theTuesday market for her fruits and tomatoes. [JULIETTE LYNCH, Times]

Gulfport Tuesday Fresh Market: With live music from jazz to rock, pop to island, plus vegetables and fruit, baked goods, herbs, teas, plants, crafts, handmade jewelry. 9 a.m., Gulfport, along Beach Boulevard, Gulfport. Free. (727) 902-2326.

Forbidden Broadway: Dubbed the "funniest show in New York" by New Yorker magazine, the show spoofs characters, plots and show tunes of contemporary and classical Broadway musicals. Through March 12. 7:30 p.m., Jaeb Theater at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N MacInnes Place, Tampa. $40. (813) 229-7827.

Specialty Trials: Pre-All Breed Dog Show specialty trails, sponsored by local breed clubs. Watch the dogs and their handlers demonstrate conditioning, concentration, training and teamwork. Bring a chair. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. 8 a.m., Florida Classic Park, 5360 Lockhart Road, Brooksville. Free admission, parking is $5. (352) 799-5180.

Sunsets on the Roof: Meet at the grand staircase and proceed to the roof to watch the sun set over Clearwater Harbor and the Gulf of Mexico. 5:30 p.m., Clearwater Main Library, 100 N Osceola Ave., Clearwater. Free. (727) 562-4970.

Natural History Speaker Series: Learn about a different topic in nature each month. In this portion, Florida Wildlife Control Biologist Holly Edwards discusses the impact of climate change on Manatee populations and other marine life. 7:30 p.m., Boyd Hill Nature Preserve, 1101 Country Club Way S, St. Petersburg. Free. (727) 893-7326.

Lectores Speaker Series: The University of Tampa's series presents readings, signings and discussions by renown authors. The series continues with readings by novelist Jason Ockert and poet Stefan Kiesbye. 7:30 p.m., University of Tampa, 401 W Kennedy Blvd., Tampa. Free. (813) 257-3514.

TO WATCH

The Bachelor, 8 p.m., ABC: Another two-hour episode for this reality dating show. This time, one bachelorette hides a secret history and 12 ladies attend a wedding photo shoot with Nick.

MORE TO EXPLORE

Find TV recaps and reviews at tampabay.com/things-to-do.