Top things to do in Tampa Bay for Jan. 10

Gulfport Tuesday Fresh Market: With live music from jazz to rock, pop to island, plus vegetables and fruit, baked goods, herbs, teas, plants, crafts, handmade jewelry. 9 a.m., Gulfport, along Beach Boulevard, Gulfport. Free. (727) 902-2326.
Forbidden Broadway: Dubbed the "funniest show in New York" by New Yorker magazine, the show spoofs characters, plots and show tunes of contemporary and classical Broadway musicals. Through March 12. 7:30 p.m., Jaeb Theater at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N MacInnes Place, Tampa. $40. (813) 229-7827.
Specialty Trials: Pre-All Breed Dog Show specialty trails, sponsored by local breed clubs. Watch the dogs and their handlers demonstrate conditioning, concentration, training and teamwork. Bring a chair. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. 8 a.m., Florida Classic Park, 5360 Lockhart Road, Brooksville. Free admission, parking is $5. (352) 799-5180.
Sunsets on the Roof: Meet at the grand staircase and proceed to the roof to watch the sun set over Clearwater Harbor and the Gulf of Mexico. 5:30 p.m., Clearwater Main Library, 100 N Osceola Ave., Clearwater. Free. (727) 562-4970.
Natural History Speaker Series: Learn about a different topic in nature each month. In this portion, Florida Wildlife Control Biologist Holly Edwards discusses the impact of climate change on Manatee populations and other marine life. 7:30 p.m., Boyd Hill Nature Preserve, 1101 Country Club Way S, St. Petersburg. Free. (727) 893-7326.
Lectores Speaker Series: The University of Tampa's series presents readings, signings and discussions by renown authors. The series continues with readings by novelist Jason Ockert and poet Stefan Kiesbye. 7:30 p.m., University of Tampa, 401 W Kennedy Blvd., Tampa. Free. (813) 257-3514.
TO WATCH
The Bachelor, 8 p.m., ABC: Another two-hour episode for this reality dating show. This time, one bachelorette hides a secret history and 12 ladies attend a wedding photo shoot with Nick.
MORE TO EXPLORE
