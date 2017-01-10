Top things to do in Tampa Bay for Jan. 11

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 08: Henry Rollins speaks onstage at the 2014 A+E Networks Upfront on May 8, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for A+E Networks)

Henry Rollins: The legendary singer, writer and activist will give a spoken word performance mixing political commentary and anecdotes on his latest experiences and world travels. This performance was rescheduled from a cancellation in October due to Hurricane Matthew. Tickets that were purchased for that performance will be honored. 8 p.m., Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. $29.50-$49.50. (727) 791-7400.

Cirque Dreams Jungle Fantasy: Similar to Cirque du Soleil, a troupe of aerialists, contortionists and acrobats bring the story of nature's exotic creations to life. 7:30 p.m., Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S, St. Petersburg. $29.50-$59.50. (727) 893-7832.

Lectores Speaker Series: The University of Tampa's series presents readings, signings and discussions by renown authors. The series continues with readings by authors Gina Frangello and Kevin Moffett. 7:30 p.m., University of Tampa, 401 W Kennedy Blvd., Tampa. Free. (813) 257-3514.

Real Music Series: Shirley Alton Reeves: The series features live mixed music from the 1950s to today. Performances held at 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Included with daily admission. 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., Busch Gardens, 10165 N McKinley Drive, Tampa. $99, $79 for ages 3-9. (888) 800-5447.

Peter and the Starcatcher: In the origin story of Peter Pan, a secret society must protect the Starstuff, lest it fall into the hands of the evil King Zarboff. Presented in repertory with the original Peter Pan. Through Jan. 29. 7 p.m., Freefall Theatre, 6099 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. $37-$52. (727) 498-5205.

Forbidden Broadway: Dubbed the "funniest show in New York" by New Yorker magazine, the show spoofs characters, plots and show tunes of contemporary and classical Broadway musicals. Through March 12. 7:30 p.m., Jaeb Theater at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N MacInnes Place, Tampa. $40. (813) 229-7827.

TO WATCH

SERIES PREMIERE: Jeff and Some Aliens, 10:30 p.m., Comedy Central: A man's mundane life takes a turn for the worst when he's visited by three aliens sent to Earth to see if humans are worth saving. Another goofy animated comedy from Comedy Central and a spinoff of TripTank.

MORE TO EXPLORE

