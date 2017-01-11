Top things to do in Tampa Bay for Jan. 12

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 05: Comedian Lewis Black attends 2015 National Board of Review Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on January 5, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Lewis Black: The stand-up comedian came into national prominence with his appearances on The Daily Show in 1996. Those appearances led to comedy specials on HBO, Comedy Central, Showtime and Epix. 8 p.m., Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. $59.50-$79.50. (727) 791-7400.

All Breed Dog Confirmation Shows: Watch the dogs and their handlers compete. 8 a.m., Florida Classic Park, 5360 Lockhart Road, Brooksville. Free admission, parking is $5. (352) 799-5180.

Florida Orchestra Coffee Concerts: Taste of Russia: Enjoy complimentary coffee and doughnuts as Stuart Malina conducts the orchestra through a performance. 11 a.m., Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S, St. Petersburg. $24-$42. (727) 893-7832.

St. Petersburg Opera: Evenings/Mornings With the Maestro: St. Petersburg Opera artistic director Mark Sforzini leads a program to enhance your understanding of opera and preview shows. 6 p.m., Music Gallery, 5990 Ulmerton Road, Clearwater. $20, $15-$17 seniors/students. (727) 530-3304.

Happy Hour with the Historian: Enjoy an evening of wine, words and the wisdom of historians. January features author Lyn Millner discussing "The Illure of Immortality: An American Cult, a Florida Swamp and a Renegade Prophet." 7 p.m., St. Petersburg Museum of History, 335 Second Ave. NE, St. Petersburg. $5, members free. (727) 894-1052.

Smithereens: The group will perform all the hits from their 30 year career including A Girl Like You and Only A Memory. Four Star Riot opens. 7:30 p.m., Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo. $24.50-$39.50; add $5 at the door. (727) 587-6793.

Lectores Speaker Series: The series ends with readings by poet Aimee Nezhukumatatathil and MFA alumnus Steven Thomas Howell. 7:30 p.m., University of Tampa, 401 W Kennedy Blvd., Tampa. Free. (813) 257-3514.

Shut Up and Laugh: What started as a one-off comedy show has become a solid, bankable brand for hip-hop radio station Wild 94.1. This year's line-up features Carlos Mencia, Jo Koy, Robert Kelly and Leonard Ouzts. 7:30 p.m., Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S, St. Petersburg. $35-$69. (727) 893-7832.

Joe Torry: He was the host of and appeared as a comic on Russell Simmons' Def Comedy Jam. 8 p.m., Improv Comedy Theater, 1600 E Eighth Ave., Tampa. $17-$20. (813) 864-4000.

John Reep: He won the fifth season of Last Comic Standing and has his own Comedy Central special, but he's probably most widely recognized the. 8:30 p.m., Side Splitters Comedy Club, 12938 N Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa. $18-$20. (813) 960-1197.

KIDS AND FAMILY

Free Monster Trucks Displays: Monster Energy: Before Monster Jam invades Raymond James Stadium, some of the show's biggest stars will be on display across the bay area. Come see and take pictures with the 12-foot-tall, 10,000-pound trucks. Visit monsterjam.com for a full list of locations and times. Noon, Walmart Supercenter, 1505 N Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa. Free. (813) 872-6992.

TO WATCH

SERIES PREMIERE: My Kitchen Rules, 9 p.m., Fox: Curtis Stone hosts this reality cooking competition, bringing the total of reality cooking shows to way too many.

MORE TO EXPLORE

