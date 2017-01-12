Top things to do in Tampa Bay for Jan. 13

Greg Billings Band photo. Headliners for Oldsmar Days and Nights -- taking the stage Saturday at 8 p.m. [ photo courtesy Greg Billings Band ]

Greg Billings Band: The rock band celebrates the 35th anniversary of the first Stranger album by performing some hits which have not been performed live in more than 20 years, along with their new album Boom Boom All Night in its entirety. 8 p.m., Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. $25-$35. (727) 791-7400.

Livingston Taylor: The brother of famed musician James Taylor has built a 40-year career that has encompassed performance, songwriting and teaching at Berklee College of Music since 1989. 8 p.m., Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo. $19.50-$34.50, add $5 at the door. (727) 587-6793.

Billy Gardell: Best known as playing Office Mike Biggs on Mike & Molly. 8 p.m., Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S, St. Petersburg. $35.50-$62.50. (727) 893-7832.

St. Petersburg Opera: Mornings With the Maestro: St. Petersburg Opera artistic director Mark Sforzini leads a program to enhance your understanding of opera and preview shows. 11 a.m., Museum of Fine Arts, 255 Beach Drive NE, St. Petersburg. $20, $15-$17 seniors/students. (727) 896-2667.

Sunshine City Antiques and Collectibles Show: The annual show comes back to St. Petersburg with more than 100 dealers showing and selling art, jewelry, furniture, books, pottery, glass and vintage toys. 5 p.m., Coliseum, 535 Fourth Ave. N, St. Petersburg. $7. (239) 877-2830.

Gasparilla: A Tampa Tradition: Learn more about Gasparilla parades through vintage photographs from 1904 to present. Remains on display through Feb. 26. Included with admission. 10 a.m., Henry B. Plant Museum, 401 W Kennedy Blvd., Tampa. $10, $7 seniors/students, $5 ages 4-12. (813) 254-1891.

Gasparilla: Tall Tales and Scandalous Stories: Hear behind the scenes Gasparilla parade stories from Ye Mystic Krewe of Gasparilla Parade Committee Past Chairmen Fred Dobbins, Calvin Hayes, Ham Moshell and Jim VonThron. The kick-off party for the Gasparilla: A Tampa Tradition exhibit takes place in the Music Room. 6:45 p.m., University of Tampa, 401 W Kennedy Blvd., Tampa. Free. (813) 258-7302.

Forbidden Broadway: The show spoofs characters, plots and show tunes of Broadway musicals. Through March 12. 7:30 p.m., Jaeb Theater at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N MacInnes Place, Tampa. $40. (813) 229-7827.

Florida Orchestra Pops: Bravo Broadway: The orchestra presents Broadway's greatest hits. 8 p.m., Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N MacInnes Place, Tampa. $15-$45. (727) 892-3337.

Joe Torry: He was the host of and appeared as a comic on Russell Simmons' Def Comedy Jam. 7:30 and 10:30 p.m., Improv Comedy Theater, 1600 E Eighth Ave., Tampa. $17-$20. (813) 864-4000.

Beacon: This year's show includes the world premiere of a dance film created by Beacon Series co-founder/ choreographer/artist Helen Hansen French, in collaboration with more than 25 artists from across all disciplines. 8 p.m., Palladium Theater, 253 Fifth Ave. N, St. Petersburg. $25-$35. (727) 822-3590.

Kodak Black: A much-buzzed-about and recently de-incarcerated South Florida rapper. 7:30 p.m., Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N, St. Petersburg and 10 p.m., Aja, 290 S Meridian Ave., Tampa. $30-$100. (727) 565-0550.

Keys N Krates : An EDM, rap trio. 10 p.m., District 3, 802 E Whiting St., Tampa. $10-$25. (813) 221-2582.

correction

Sylvester Young came out of retirement from Ohio University to lead Florida A&M University's band. A story in Thursday's Weekend section named the wrong university.

