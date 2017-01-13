Top things to do in Tampa Bay for Jan. 14

Treasure Island Kite Festival: Competitors send their kites to the sky in this festival featuring dual-line and multi-line sport kite flying set to music. The weekend long show features tricks, precision flying, huge patriotic themed kites, kite games, kite making classes and a lighted night fly. Bring your own kite to join the fun or vendors will be on site selling kites and supplies. Martin Luther King holiday weekend salute 10 a.m., Thunderbird Resort, 10700 Gulf Blvd., Treasure Island. Free. (727) 320-9463.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service: Meet at the park for opening ceremonies and a breakfast snack before departing to participate in various community service projects. Then, return to the park for an appreciation lunch. 8 a.m., Tomlinson Park, 1820 55th St S, Gulfport. Free. (727) 893-1118.

Florida Manatee Festival: Includes a fine arts show, craft show, manatee education, manatee boat tours, entertainment, vendors, food, children's activities and tours of Three Sisters Springs. Parking available at the Crystal River Mall with free shuttles. 9 a.m., Manatee Festival Site in Downtown Crystal River, U.S. Highway 19 and Citrus Avenue, Crystal River. $5, 11 and younger free. (352) 795-3149.

Sunshine Music Festival: Joining headliners and co-founders Tedeschi Trucks Band on this year's lineup are a few choice rock, soul and jam-band heroes: Bruce Hornsby, Mavis Staples, Dave Mason and Joe Russo's Almost Dead, a jam-band supergroup featuring members of Further, Ween and other projects. Rounding out the bill are Railroad Earth, North Mississippi Allstars and the Greyhounds. Noon, Vinoy Park, 501 Fifth Ave. NE, St. Petersburg. $56.45-$96.45.

St. Petersburg Second Saturday ArtWalk: Over 40 studios and galleries in the Waterfront Arts District, Central Arts District, EDGE District, Grand Central District and the Warehouse Arts District come together for one arts celebration. Free trolley available. Map available at www.stpeteartsalliance.org. 5 p.m., Downtown St. Petersburg, Various locations, St. Petersburg. Free. (727) 518-5142.

Winter Jam: The multi-artist extravaganza is set to showcase 10 Christian musicians including Crowder, Britt Nicole, Tenth Avenue North, Colton Dixon and Thousand Foot Krutch. 6 p.m., Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. $10 door only. (813) 301-2500.

Monster Jam: Just when lesser cars thought it was safe, Monster Jam returns to Raymond James Stadium to run the specially built track. Come early to tailgate and get pictures with the trucks and drivers in the Party in the Pits. 7 p.m., Raymond James Stadium, 4201 N Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa. $15-$185. Toll-free 1-800-745-3000.

Pop Evil: The four-piece band embark on the Rock 'N' Roll Now tour alongside Red Rising Sun and Badflower. 7 p.m., State Theatre, 687 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. $22-$25. (727) 895-3045.

The Orchestra: "An Evening of Greatest ELO Hits" starring legendary former members of Electric Light Orchestra with Florida Rock Symphony and special guest Ambrosia. 7:30 p.m., Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 N McMullen-Booth Road, Clearwater. $48.75-$82.75. (727) 791-7400.

Johnny Mathis: Celebrating his 61st year in the music industry. $70-$100. 7:30 p.m., Lakeland Center Jenkins Arena, 701 W Lime St., Lakeland. (863) 834-8111.

Tyler Hilton and Kate Voegele : The singer-songwriters both had a lot of songs on the One Tree Hill soundtrack, and Hilton had a longtime recurring role as an actor on the show. 8 p.m., Crowbar, 1812 N 17th St., Tampa. $15-$75. (813) 241-8600.

Los Lobos: Whether they are playing straight-ahead roots rock, traditional Mexican cumbias or pushing into psychedelia, the East L.A. legends have remained soulful and authentic. 8 p.m., Palladium Theater, 253 Fifth Ave. N, St. Petersburg. $35-$55. (727) 822-3590.

Rich Homie Quan: The Atlanta rapper made his mark on the hip-hop music scene with the 2008 release of Stay Down. 10 p.m., Whiskey North, 11921 N Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa. $30. (813) 968-1515.

KIDS AND FAMILY

Golden Dragon Acrobats: The Chinese acrobatic touring company represents the best of a time-honored tradition that began more than 25 centuries ago. 3 p.m., Tampa Theatre, 711 Franklin St., Tampa. $17.50-$43.50. (813) 274-8982.

MORE TO EXPLORE

