Top things to do in Tampa Bay for Jan. 15

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 24: Michael Bolton performs on "Fox & Friends" Summer Concert Series at FOX Studios on May 24, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images)

Michael Bolton: The two-time Grammy Award-winning Best Pop Male Vocal Performance singer-songwriter. $36-$106. 7 p.m., Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. (800) 826-9303.

Capt. "Sully" Sullenberger: The captain of the "Miracle on the Hudson" emergency shares details of the 208 second incident, what went through his mind and more. 7 p.m., Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S, St. Petersburg. $45.50-$75. (727) 893-7832.

SoulFest: Featuring contemporary R&B artist, Brian McKnight, New Edition's Johnny Gill and one of New Jack Swing's most popular romantic singers during the late '80s Al B.Sure. 7 p.m., University of South Florida Sun Dome, 4202 E Fowler Ave., Tampa. $51.75-$127.75. (813) 974-3004.

Dick Fox's Golden Boys: The show, starring three of the most popular teen idols of the late '50s and '60s, Frankie Avalon, Fabian and Bobby Rydell, spotlights each of their performers and their all-time greatest hits. 1 p.m., Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 N McMullen-Booth Road, Clearwater. $42.75-$78.75. (727) 791-7400.

Free Ferry Rides: Ride Free Sunday: The Cross-Bay Ferry is offering free "Test the Waters" rides for the 50-minute trip across Tampa Bay between downtown St. Petersburg and the Tampa Convention Center. The free rides are first come, first served and cannot be reserved in advance. See crossbayferry.com for departure times. 7 a.m., St. Petersburg Museum of History, 335 Second Ave. NE, St. Petersburg. Free. (727) 894-1052.

Corey Avenue Sunday Market on St. Pete Beach: Browse the weekly market with more than 60 local vendors. 10 a.m., Along Corey Avenue, 155 Corey Ave., St. Pete Beach. Free admission. (813) 481-8805.

The Singing Policeman: Guests can enjoy the tenor voice of Daniel Rodríguez, the New York City singing policeman. 3 p.m., St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1239 Del Webb Blvd. W, Sun City Center. $10. (813) 634-1252.

Martin Luther King Jr. Dream Big Celebration Block Party: A block party with vendors and DJ music to welcome back the Florida A&M Rattlers as well as Tuskegee University's Marching Crimson Piper Band. 6 p.m., The Deuces, Ninth Avenue and 22nd Street S, St. Petersburg. Free. (727) 321-7919.

Riff Raff: The rapper performs alongside openers, Million Dolla Banks and Owey. 6:30 p.m., The Local 662, 662 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. $20-$50. (727) 258-4829.

Ethan Bortnick: The versatile 16-year-old singer/piano player presents everything from Elton John pop hits to Chopin classical. 7 p.m., Palladium Theater, 253 Fifth Ave. N, St. Petersburg. $20-$40. (727) 822-3590.

Dweezil Zappa: The guitarist and rocker will play the music of his father. 7 p.m., Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N, St. Petersburg. $25.50. (727) 565-0550.

Dr. John and The Nite Trippers: The six-time Grammy winner and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee. 7:30 p.m., Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. $45-$55. (727) 791-7400.

Jeezy: The rapper swings into the club for a Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day weekend appearance. 10 p.m., Club Skye, 1509 E Eighth Ave., Tampa. $35-$100. (813) 247-6606.

KIDS AND FAMILY

Treasure Island Kite Festival: The weekend long show features tricks, precision flying, huge patriotic themed kites, kite games, kite making classes and a lighted night fly. Martin Luther King holiday weekend salute 10 a.m., Thunderbird Resort, 10700 Gulf Blvd., Treasure Island. Free. (727) 320-9463.

TO WATCH

SERIES PREMIERE: The Young Pope, 9 p.m., HBO: What if the next pope was young, American and Jude Law? The prestige drama with bite sees a 40-something cardinal ascend to the seat of Holy Father and quickly establish himself as the manipulative and unpredictable Pope Pius XIII, right. The 10-episode series delights with deadpan wit and stunning visuals of Vatican City.

MORE TO EXPLORE

Find cooking hacks at tampabay.com/things-to-do.