Top things to do in Tampa Bay for Jan. 17

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 24: Michael Bolton performs on "Fox & Friends" Summer Concert Series at FOX Studios on May 24, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images)

Michael Bolton: The two-time Grammy Award-winning Best Pop Male Vocal Performance singer-songwriter has sold more than 65 millions with hits like How Am I Supposed to Live without You and When a Man Loves a Woman. $76-$96. 7:30 p.m., Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. (727) 791-7400.

Complicated Beauty: Panel Discussion: Curator Noel Smith moderates this discussion of the Complicated Beauty: Contemporary Cuban Art exhibition, including artists Esterio Segura and Mabel Poblet. 6:30 p.m., Tampa Museum of Art, 120 Gasparilla Plaza, Tampa. $5, free for members and students. (813) 274-8130.

Rockin' Pianos: Dueling piano show presented by High Point Golf Club. Call for tickets or buy at the door. 7 p.m., High Point Community Center, 12249 Club House Road, High Point. $10. (352) 597-1047.

Forbidden Broadway: Dubbed the "funniest show in New York" by the New Yorker magazine, the show spoofs characters, plots and show tunes of contemporary and classical Broadway musicals. Through March 12. 7:30 p.m., Jaeb Theater at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N MacInnes Place, Tampa. $40. (813) 229-7827.

University Lecture Series: Alicia Garza, social activist and co-creator of #BlackLivesMatter will engage the audience. 8 p.m., University of South Florida Marshall Student Center, 4202 E Fowler Ave., Tampa. Free. (813) 974-1001.

Gulfport Tuesday Fresh Market: With live music from jazz to rock, pop to island, plus vegetables and fruit, baked goods, herbs, teas, plants, crafts, handmade jewelry. 9 a.m., Gulfport, along Beach Boulevard, Gulfport. Free. (727) 902-2326.

Tampa Bay Job and Career Fair: Meet with employers who have open positions which they are looking to fill immediately. Wear proper business attire and have numerous copies of your resume handy. 10 a.m., Coliseum, 535 Fourth Ave. N, St. Petersburg. Free. (727) 893-8523.

Real Music Series: The Diamonds: The series features live mixed music from the 1950s to today. Included with daily admission. 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m, Busch Gardens, 10165 N McKinley Drive, Tampa. $99, $79 for ages 3-9. (888) 800-5447.

Sunsets on the Roof: Meet at the grand staircase and proceed to the roof to watch the sun set over Clearwater Harbor and the Gulf of Mexico. 5:30 p.m., Clearwater Main Library, 100 N Osceola Ave., Clearwater. Free. (727) 562-4970.

TO WATCH

Miss Universe, 7 p.m., Fox: Steve Harvey hosts again, but hopefully he crowns the right woman this time.

