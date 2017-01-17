Top things to do in Tampa Bay for Jan. 18

(from left to right) Fanni Green and Kim Sullivan practice a scene during rehearsal for Joe Turner's Come and Gone on January 11, 2017 in St. Petersburg. Joe Turner's Come and Gone will open on January 18 and run through February 19, 2017 at American Stage in St. Petersburg.

Joe Turner's Come and Gone: The last of August Wilson's Century Cycle, owners of a boarding house play host to a makeshift family of people with connections to slavery. Some stay days, some longer. Through Feb. 19. Pay what you can night. Suggested donation $15 advance. 7 p.m., American Stage Theatre Company at Raymond James Theater, 163 Third St. N, St. Petersburg. $39-$49. (727) 823-7529.

Forbidden Broadway: Dubbed the "funniest show in New York" by the New Yorker magazine, the show spoofs characters, plots and show tunes of contemporary and classical Broadway musicals. Through March 12. 7:30 p.m., Jaeb Theater at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N MacInnes Place, Tampa. $40. (813) 229-7827.

Peter Pan: A mysterious boy whisks Wendy and her brothers to Neverland, where they contend with Captain Hook. Shown in repertory with Peter and the Starcatcher. Through Jan. 29. 7 p.m., Freefall Theatre, 6099 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. $37-$52. (727) 498-5205.

All Breed Dog Confirmation Shows: Dog shows sponsored by the Florida Gulf Coast Clusters. Watch the dogs and their handlers compete. Bring a chair. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. 8 a.m., Florida Classic Park, 5360 Lockhart Road, Brooksville. Free admission, parking is $5. (352) 799-5180; floridaclassicpark.com.

Tampa Bay Black Heritage Leadership Luncheon: Bishop Vashti Murphy McKenzie serves as keynote speaker for this luncheon designed to engage the community about current events. 11:30 a.m., University Area Community Development Center, 14013 N 22nd St., Tampa. $20. (813) 325-2539.

Tea Dances: The historic St. Petersburg Coliseum welcomes USA Dance at the season opening Tea Dance as the Suncoast Chapter of USA Dance celebrates its 25th Anniversary. 12:30 p.m., Coliseum, 535 Fourth Ave. N, St. Petersburg. $7 or $10 with instruction. (727) 892-5715.

Wine Society Tasting: Expand your wine palate in weekly wine tasting class with food pairings. Registration preferred. 7 p.m., Ybor City Wine Bar, 1600 E Seventh Ave., Ybor City. $20. (813) 999-4966.

TO WATCH

SERIES PREMIERE: Six, 10 p.m., History: Inspired by real Navy SEAL missions from the past 15 years, the series starring Barry Sloane and Walton Goggins delves into the complex lives of soldiers.

MORE TO EXPLORE

Find events for kids at tampabay.com/things-to-do.