Top things to do in Tampa Bay for Jan. 20

Comedy Get Down: Comics George Lopez, Cedric the Entertainer, D.L. Hughley, Eddie Griffin and Charlie Murphy are teaming up for a blockbuster package tour. 8 p.m., Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. $46.50-$86.50. (813) 301-2500.

Inauguration Day Protest Show: Southern funk rockers Somatic, alternative rock Tampa band Rising Down and Jeremy Gloff perform along with guest speakers Becca Bastet and Joran Oppelt to benefit Planned Parenthood and the ACLU. 8 p.m., Venture Compound, 2621 Fairfield Ave. S, St. Petersburg. $5 suggested donation.

Food Trucks: Rally Around Town: An evening of food truck dining that also has waterfront and indoor air-conditioned seating with live music. This month is a "Burger Bash in Da Burg" with mouth watering burgers from ten trucks and a screening of Good Burger. 6 p.m., Port of St. Petersburg, 250 Eighth Ave. SE, St. Petersburg. Free (food/drink additional). (727) 892-5715.

Wordier than Thou: Prose and Short Story Open Mic: A unique open mic series focusing on storytelling. Poetry and musical performances are not allowed. This installment features readings from the book Dawn of the Donald, improv by Mature Content, stand-up by Becca Childs, and assorted performances by musician Ricko Donovan, author Lisa Luella Kirchner, writer Cole Bellamy and author D Michael Hardy. 7 p.m., Studio@620, 620 First Ave. S, St. Petersburg. $5. (727) 895-6620.

Margaret Cho: Winning a contest to open for Jerry Seinfeld set her career into motion in the 1990s, to the extent that she got her own ABC sitcom called All-American Girl. 8 and 10:30 p.m., Improv Comedy Theater, 1600 E Eighth Ave., Tampa. $25. (813) 864-4000.

Doyle Bramhall II: One of the most distinctive vocalists, guitarists, composers and producers in contemporary music tours in support of his album release, Rich Man. 8 p.m., Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. $25-$32.50. (727) 791-7400.

Sierra Hull: The Nashville native is a bluegrass singer and virtuoso mandolin-player. 8 p.m., Ruth Eckerd Hall Murray Studio Theater, 1111 N McMullen-Booth Road, Clearwater. $25. (727) 791-7400.

Opera Tampa: Romeo and Juliet: A full scale production of Gounod's opera. Sung in French with English supertitles. 8 p.m., Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N MacInnes Place, Tampa. $27.50-$79.50. (813) 229-7827.

Five Irish Tenors: Direct from Ireland, the group fuses boisterous charm with lyricism, dramatic flair and operatic style. 8 p.m., Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S, St. Petersburg. $40-$50. (727) 893-7832.

Ben Prestage: A bluesy one-man band. 9 p.m., Dunedin Brewery, 937 Douglas Ave., Dunedin. (727) 736-0606.

Heissler Organ Concert Series: David Enlow, a member of the organ faculty at The Juilliard School and Music Director for Church of the Resurrection, Manhattan, will be presented. 7:30 p.m., St. Petersburg College Music Center, 6605 Fifth Ave. N, St. Petersburg. $10, SPC students/staff free. (727) 341-4360

