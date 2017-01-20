Clear69° FULL FORECASTClear69° FULL FORECAST
Top things to do in Tampa Bay for Jan. 21

  • Times staff

Friday, January 20, 2017 11:24am

Lisa Young of Valrico holds a sign she made during a sign making event for the Women's March on Washington on January 21st at the Seminole Heights Library in Tampa, Fla., on Saturday, January 14, 2017. Marina Welch, lead organizer for Hillsborough County's Women's March on Washington group, confirmed that they have filled 160 seats on two and half busses taking Tampa residents to Washington on Saturday January 21, 2017 to participate in the march. Young said she has a 17 year old daughter who will march with her. She said she is worried that her daughter is not going to have the same rights for reproductive healthcare that she had. "Even prior to the election. There have been rumblings about Planned Parenthood and pro choice. My concerns are even more so now that we have a man in office who has publicly stated some negative opinion about women's right issues. I feel it's necessary to voice my opinion loud," she said

CHARLIE KAIJO | Times

Women's March: Join Women's March St. Petersburg to stand in solidarity and protect women's rights. Noon, Demens Landing, 100 First Ave. SE, St. Petersburg. Free. (813) 455-3160.

Tampa Bay Black Heritage Festival Music Fest: Features music by national and local acts. 8:30 a.m., Curtis Hixon Park, 600 N Ashley Drive, Tampa. Free. $20-$35 VIP. 1-888-224-1733, ext. 3143.

Gasparilla Fireworks Cruise: View the Gasparilla Children's Parade fireworks. 5:30 p.m., Yacht StarShip, 603 Channelside Drive, Tampa. $79.95, $39.95 children. (813) 223-7999.

Community Night Market: Market with games, raffles and more. 7 p.m., Pom Pom's Teahouse and Sandwicheria, 2950 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. $15. (317) 225-3779.

Florida Orchestra Masterworks: Brahms, Mozart & Mendelssohn: Starring the orchestra's new principal oboe player John Upton. 8 p.m., Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S, St. Petersburg. $15-$45. (727) 893-7832.

Jeff Lorber: The Grammy-nominated contemporary jazz keyboard artist. 8 p.m., Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo. $39.50-$54.50. (727) 587-6793.

KIDS AND FAMILY

Children's Gasparilla Extravaganza and Parade: Alcohol-free event welcoming Gasparilla.11 a.m., Gasparilla Parade Start Point, Bay to Bay Boulevard and Bayshore Boulevard, Tampa. Free. (813) 251-8844.

TO WATCH

Beaches, 8 p.m., Lifetime: The remake includes new takes on Bette Midler's The Glory of Love.

Top things to do in Tampa Bay for Jan. 21 01/20/17
