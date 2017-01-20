Top things to do in Tampa Bay for Jan. 21

CHARLIE KAIJO | Times

Lisa Young of Valrico holds a sign she made during a sign making event for the Women's March on Washington on January 21st at the Seminole Heights Library in Tampa, Fla., on Saturday, January 14, 2017. Marina Welch, lead organizer for Hillsborough County's Women's March on Washington group, confirmed that they have filled 160 seats on two and half busses taking Tampa residents to Washington on Saturday January 21, 2017 to participate in the march. Young said she has a 17 year old daughter who will march with her. She said she is worried that her daughter is not going to have the same rights for reproductive healthcare that she had. "Even prior to the election. There have been rumblings about Planned Parenthood and pro choice. My concerns are even more so now that we have a man in office who has publicly stated some negative opinion about women's right issues. I feel it's necessary to voice my opinion loud," she said