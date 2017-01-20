Top things to do in Tampa Bay for Jan. 21

Women's March: Join Women's March St. Petersburg to stand in solidarity and protect women's rights. Noon, Demens Landing, 100 First Ave. SE, St. Petersburg. Free. (813) 455-3160.
Tampa Bay Black Heritage Festival Music Fest: Features music by national and local acts. 8:30 a.m., Curtis Hixon Park, 600 N Ashley Drive, Tampa. Free. $20-$35 VIP. 1-888-224-1733, ext. 3143.
Gasparilla Fireworks Cruise: View the Gasparilla Children's Parade fireworks. 5:30 p.m., Yacht StarShip, 603 Channelside Drive, Tampa. $79.95, $39.95 children. (813) 223-7999.
Community Night Market: Market with games, raffles and more. 7 p.m., Pom Pom's Teahouse and Sandwicheria, 2950 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. $15. (317) 225-3779.
Florida Orchestra Masterworks: Brahms, Mozart & Mendelssohn: Starring the orchestra's new principal oboe player John Upton. 8 p.m., Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S, St. Petersburg. $15-$45. (727) 893-7832.
Jeff Lorber: The Grammy-nominated contemporary jazz keyboard artist. 8 p.m., Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo. $39.50-$54.50. (727) 587-6793.
KIDS AND FAMILY
Children's Gasparilla Extravaganza and Parade: Alcohol-free event welcoming Gasparilla.11 a.m., Gasparilla Parade Start Point, Bay to Bay Boulevard and Bayshore Boulevard, Tampa. Free. (813) 251-8844.
TO WATCH
Beaches, 8 p.m., Lifetime: The remake includes new takes on Bette Midler's The Glory of Love.
MORE TO EXPLORE
Find more family-friendly events at tampabay.com/things-to-do.