Top things to do in Tampa Bay for Jan. 22

Kenny Rogers: The Grammy Award-winning superstar and Country Music Hall of Famer has enjoyed success during his career of nearly six decades, which will be celebrated during his Final World Tour: The Gambler's Last Deal. $60-$103.75. 1 p.m., Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 N McMullen-Booth Road, Clearwater. (727) 791-7400.

Opera Tampa: Romeo and Juliet: A full scale production of Gounod's opera.Sung in French with English supertitles. 2 p.m., Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N MacInnes Place, Tampa. $27.50-$79.50. (813) 229-7827.

Miss Tampa Pride: Find out who will be named 2017 Miss Tampa Pride at this drag queen pageant in which contestants are judged on presentation, talent and gown and interview. 8 p.m., The Honey Pot, 1507 E Seventh Ave., Tampa. $100 contest entry. (813) 247-4663.

Tampa Bay Black Heritage Festival Music Fest: In part of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday celebration, this weekend celebration features music by national, local and regional acts including Anthony David, the Dazz Band and David Sanborn, business and financial seminars and the University of South Florida Lecture Series. 11 a.m., Curtis Hixon Park, 600 N Ashley Drive, Tampa. Free. $20-$35 VIP. 1-888-224-1733, ext. 3143.

Tour de Shine: A guided tour providing bicyclists a close up look at 30 new works in the Shine Mural Festival. 10 a.m., St. Petersburg Bicycle Cooperative, 559 Mirror Lake Drive N, St. Petersburg. $20. (813) 263-8600.

Corey Avenue Sunday Market on St. Pete Beach: Browse the weekly market with more than 60 local vendors offering farm fresh produce, specialty and ready-to-eat foods, plants, handcrafted items, live music, then stop in for breakfast or lunch at the nearby restaurants. 10 a.m., Along Corey Avenue, 155 Corey Ave., St. Pete Beach. Free admission. (813) 481-8805.

Suncoast Arts Fest: The works of more than 125 artists will be displayed along Paseo Drive. There will also be live entertainment, chalk murals, free art projects for children and roaming entertainers from the Bay Area Renaissance Festival. 11 a.m., The Shops at Wiregrass, 28211 Paseo Drive, Wesley Chapel. Free. (863) 337-4256.

15th Anniversary Celebration: Free admission all day and Art Lab projects for all ages in the Interactive Gallery. 1 p.m., Leepa-Rattner Museum of Art, 600 Klosterman Road, Tarpon Springs. Free. (727) 712-5762.

Peter and the Starcatcher: In the origin story of Peter Pan, a secret society must protect the Starstuff, lest it fall into the hands of the evil King Zarboff. Presented in repertory with the original Peter Pan. 2 p.m., Freefall Theatre, 6099 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. $37-$52. (727) 498-5205.

Joe Turner's Come and Gone: The last of August Wilson's Century Cycle, owners of a boarding house play host to a makeshift family of people with connections to slavery. Some stay days, some longer. Through Feb. 19. 3 p.m., American Stage Theatre Company at Raymond James Theater, 163 Third St. N, St. Petersburg. $39-$49. (727) 823-7529.

Jack Hanna's Into the Wild: The four-time Emmy Award winning animal expert introduces animals as he shares stories and film footage from his travels around the world. 3 p.m., Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S, St. Petersburg. $29.50-$47.50. (727) 893-7832.

Bestsellers on the Big Screen: Gone Girl: The series opens with the 2014 film Gone Girl, based on the 2012 novel by the same name. The story combines a relationship thriller with an old fashioned mystery. 3 p.m., Tampa Theatre, 711 Franklin St., Tampa. $10, $8 members. (813) 274-8982.

Leonard Cohen Tribute Show: A night of Leonard Cohen music and poetry as interpreted by area artists. 4 p.m., The Ale and The Witch, 111 Second Ave. NE, St. Petersburg. Free (food/drink additional). (727) 821-2533.

Tom Segura: Celebrating the success of his Netflix comedy special Mostly Stories and his popular podcast Your Mom's House, the comedian embarks on a stand-up comedy tour. 7:30 p.m., Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. $28.50-$50. (727) 791-7400.

Florida Orchestra Masterworks: Brahms, Mozart & Mendelssohn: Starring the orchestra's new principal oboe player John Upton as the soloist in Mozart's Oboe Concerto. 7:30 p.m., Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 N McMullen-Booth Road, Clearwater. $15-$45. (727) 791-7400.

Play It Loud: Performances by Slime Girls, Cosmicosmo, Skybox, Solarbear, Boy Without Batteriesand Neon Death Cat. 9 p.m., New World Brewery, 1313 E Eighth Ave., Tampa. $6. (813) 248-4969.

