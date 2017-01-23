Top things to do in Tampa Bay for Jan. 24

For music planner on 1/19: Handout photo of Run the Jewels, performing 1/24 at Jannus Live. Credit: Todd Westphal.

Run the Jewels: The band leaked their much-anticipated Run the Jewels 3 at midnight Christmas morning, weeks ahead of its planned Jan. 13 release date and critics have called it 2017's best rap album of 2016. Atop beats that blend trap, psychedelic rock and rolling Southern bass, the duo squeezes in some of their trademark activism. 7 p.m., Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N, St. Petersburg. $25 and up. (727) 565-0550.

Cabaret: The Broadway revival of this classic show reunited director Sam Mendes and Rob Marshall, choreographer to recreate their work in a Tony-winning production of songs like Willkommen and Maybe This Time. 7:30 p.m., Carol Morsani Hall at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N MacInnes Place, Tampa. $27.50-$79.50. (813) 229-7827.

Forbidden Broadway: The show spoofs characters, plots and show tunes of Broadway musicals. Through March 12. 7:30 p.m., Jaeb Theater at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N MacInnes Place, Tampa. $40. (813) 229-7827.

Reintegration and Resilience: An exhibit of art by veterans, much of which created through local art centers' veterans programming and through VA creativity programs. Remains on display through March 15. 8 a.m., Riverwalk at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N MacInnes Place, Tampa. Free. (813) 229-7827.

Gulfport Tuesday Fresh Market: With live music from jazz to rock, pop to island, plus vegetables and fruit, baked goods, herbs, teas, plants, crafts, handmade jewelry. 9 a.m., Gulfport, along Beach Boulevard, Gulfport. Free. (727) 902-2326.

Sunsets on the Roof: Meet at the grand staircase and proceed to the roof to watch the sun set over Clearwater Harbor and the Gulf of Mexico. 5:30 p.m., Clearwater Main Library, 100 N Osceola Ave., Clearwater. Free. (727) 562-4970.

Frank Roberts: The educator and political organizer created Black Lives Matter Syllabus, the educational curriculum that provides resources for teaching BLM in classroom and community settings. 6 p.m., USF C. W. Bill Young Hall Auditorium, 12303 USF Maple Drive, Tampa. Free. (813) 974-3657.

Geoff Tate : The singer-songwriter embarks on The Whole Story "Ryche" acoustic tour highlighting songs from all 17 albums he has done throughout his 35 year career. 8 p.m., Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. $25-$39. (727) 791-7400.

TO WATCH

The New Edition Story, 8pm, BET: This six-hour, three-night miniseries follows the rise and fall of the '80s boy band. Features Bobby Brown, Ricky Bell and Johnny Gill, among others.

MORE TO EXPLORE

