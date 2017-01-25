Top things to do in Tampa Bay for Jan. 26

FILE - In this Dec. 19, 2015, file photo, Jerry Seinfeld performs at Menora Stadium in Tel Aviv, Israel. Seinfeld and Netflix announced a deal on Jan. 17, 2017, that will bring the star???‚??„?s interview show ???‚??“Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee???‚?? to the streaming service later this year. (AP Photo/Dan Balilty, File) PAPM103

Jerry Seinfeld: The iconic standup and Seinfeld creator cracks jokes about the absurdities of every day life. 7 p.m., Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 N McMullen-Booth Road, Clearwater. $58.75-$158.75. (727) 791-7400.

Ringling Bros. and Barnum and Bailey Circus: This year's show, called Circus XTREME, features BMX trick riders, trampoline daredevils, a bungee aerial skydiving display and more thrills from the human performers, along with animals ranging from Bengal tigers to camels. Come an hour early to meet performers, see animals up close, try on costumes and learn circus skills. 7:30 p.m., Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. $18-$85. (813) 301-2500.

Reintegration and Resilience: An exhibit of art by veterans. Remains on display through March 15. 8 a.m., Riverwalk at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N MacInnes Place, Tampa. Free. (813) 229-7827.

Florida Orchestra Coffee Concerts: Symphony in C: Enjoy coffee and doughnuts as Stuart Malina conducts the orchestra. 11 a.m., Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S, St. Petersburg. $24-$42. (727) 893-7832.

Forbidden Broadway: The show spoofs characters, plots and show tunes of contemporary and classical Broadway musicals. Through March 12. 2 and 7:30 p.m., Jaeb Theater at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N MacInnes Place, Tampa. $40. (813) 229-7827.

Brujeria: The death metal band embarks on a tour with openers, Casualties and Pinata Protest. 7 p.m., The Orpheum, 1915 E Seventh Ave., Ybor City. $22-$40. (813) 248-9500.

Highball 2017: Taste the creations of local bartenders and mixologists in this craft cocktail competition where you help decide who makes the best cocktail in Tampa Bay. 7 p.m., Kozuba & Sons Distillery, 1960 Fifth Ave. S, St. Petersburg. $40; VIP: $80. (813) 739-4879.

Christiana Drapkin: The jazz vocalist and her band perform music from the Great American Songbook including Moon River, Days of Wine and Roses and Satin Doll. 7 p.m., Safety Harbor Library, 101 Second St. N, Safety Harbor. $12. (727) 724-1525.

Peter Pan: A mysterious boy whisks Wendy and her brothers to Neverland, where they contend with Captain Hook. Shown in repertory with Peter and the Starcatcher. 7 p.m., Freefall Theatre, 6099 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. $37-$52. (727) 498-5205.

Cabaret: The Broadway revival of this classic show. This performance is sign language interpreted. 7:30 p.m., Carol Morsani Hall at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N MacInnes Place, Tampa. $27.50-$79.50. (813) 229-7827.

Moe: The jam band heroes perform a two-set show. 8 p.m., Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N, St. Petersburg. $21. (727) 565-0550.

KIDS AND FAMILY

Wee-time at Weedon: Includes story related crafts. Best for ages 3-5. 10:30 a.m., Weedon Island Preserve, 1800 Weedon Drive NE, St. Petersburg. Free (registration required). (727) 453-6500.

TO WATCH

SERIES PREMIERE: Riverdale, 9pm, CW: More than 70 years of Archie comics inspire this new teen drama. Archie and the gang are taken away from wholesome shenanigans and dropped into modern high school with plenty of scandal, mystery and tragedy.

MORE TO EXPLORE

Find family events at tampabay.com/things-to-do.