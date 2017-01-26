Top things to do in Tampa Bay for Jan. 27

Kenny Rogers: The Grammy Award-winning superstar and Country Music Hall of Famer has enjoyed success during his career of nearly six decades, which will be celebrated during his Final World Tour: The Gambler's Last Deal. $36-$106. 8 p.m., Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. (800) 826-9303.

Jerry Seinfeld: The iconic standup and Seinfeld creator cracks jokes about the absurdities of every day life. 7 and 9:30 p.m., Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 N McMullen-Booth Road, Clearwater. $58.75-$158.75. (727) 791-7400.

Billy Joel: The singer-songwriter became one of rock 'n' roll's best with hits like Uptown Girl, New York State of Mind and Only the Good Die Young. 8 p.m., Amway Center, 400 W Church St., Orlando. $49.50-$149.50. (407) 440-7000.

Blast Friday: Spyro Gyra: The family-friendly food and craft vendor festival featuring a free live concert and a beer garden. The hard-to-classify jazz pop band with elements of funk, calypso and R&B hit it big with the platinum-selling Morning Dance. 5:30 p.m., 400 Block of Cleveland Street, Osceola Avenue and Cleveland Street, Clearwater. Free. (727) 464-7200.

USTA Women's Tournament: Professional women tennis players throughout the world will travel to Saddlebrook Resort to compete in the singles and doubles draw, with prize money totaling $25,000. 8 a.m., Saddlebrook Resort Tampa, 5700 Saddlebrook Way, Wesley Chapel. Spectatator admission is free, but there is a required $25 per day valet parking at the resort. (813) 907-4700.

Shen Yun: Classically trained dancers take audiences on a journey through 5,000 years of Chinese culture. 8 p.m., Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S, St. Petersburg. $73.50-$203.50. Toll-free 1-888-974-3698.

Rock Hard Revue: The ripped beefcakes of Rock Hard Revue present a 90-minute fully costumed and choreographed production. 7:30 p.m., Club Skye, 1509 E Eighth Ave., Tampa. $20-$40. (407) 347-5035.

Forbidden Broadway: The show spoofs characters, plots and show tunes of contemporary and classical Broadway musicals. Through March 12. 7:30 p.m., Jaeb Theater at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N MacInnes Place, Tampa. $40. (813) 229-7827.

The Elixir of Love: St. Petersburg Opera presents Gaetano Donizetti's bel canto comedy. 7:30 p.m., Palladium Theater, 253 Fifth Ave. N, St. Petersburg. $22-$67. (727) 823-2040.

Peter and the Starcatcher: In the origin story of Peter Pan, a secret society must protect the Starstuff, lest it fall into the hands of the evil King Zarboff. Presented in repertory with the original Peter Pan. 8 p.m., talkback at 10 p.m. Freefall Theatre, 6099 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. $37-$52. (727) 498-5205.

Leo Kottke and Keller Williams: Shut The Folk Up & Listen as the guitarists each perform a solo set which will also include some spontaneous collaboration. 8 p.m., Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. $35-$50. (727) 791-7400.

Cirque Italia: The white and blue big top houses a 35,000-gallon water stage with a lid that rises 35 feet, creating a curtain of rain and fountains that dance with each performance move. The show includes contortionists, acrobatics, dance, BMX, roller skating, laser lights and more. 7:30 p.m., Gulf View Square Mall, 9409 U.S. 19, Port Richey. $10-$50. (941) 704-8572.

Lavell Crawford: This stand-up comedian and actor is perhaps best known for playing Saul Goodman's bodyguard Huell Babineaux in Breaking Bad. 8 and 10:30 p.m., Improv Comedy Theater, 1600 E Eighth Ave., Tampa. $30. (813) 864-4000.

KIDS AND FAMILY

Ringling Bros. and Barnum and Bailey Circus: This year's show features BMX trick riders, trampoline daredevils, a bungee aerial skydiving display and more. 10:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m., Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. $18-$85. (813) 301-2500.

note to readers

Singer-songwriter Kurt Vile's show Wednesday has been moved from the Ritz Ybor to the Orpheum, 1915 East 7th Ave., Tampa.

MORE TO EXPLORE

Plan your weekend at tampabay.com/things-to-do.