Top things to do in Tampa Bay for Jan. 28

A member of Ye Mystic Krewe of Gasparilla hands out beads during the Gasparilla Pirate Festival parade along Bayshore Boulevard in Tampa, Fla., on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2016.

Gasparilla Pirate Fest Invasion: Thousands line the downtown waterfront to watch the spectacle as fully-rigged pirate ship Jose Gasparilla sails into the south end of Hillsborough Bay with hundreds of pirates aboard, cannons booming and a massive flotilla accompanying it. The ship docks at the Tampa Convention Center around 1 p.m., where the mayor will surrender the key to the city into the hands of the captain of Ye Mystic Krewe of Gasparilla. 11:30 a.m., Tampa Convention Center, 333 S Franklin St., Tampa. Free. (813) 251-3378.

Gasparilla YaRR'd Party: Celebrate with unlimited beer, two live bands, a DJ, games and contests. 10 a.m., Gasparilla House Party, 401 S Florida Ave., Tampa. $50.

The Way We Worked: The Smithsonian Institution traveling exhibit explores the professions and the people that sustain American society and traces changes that have affected the workforce and work environments over the past 150 years. Remains on display through March 18. Included with museum admission. 10 a.m., Pioneer Florida Museum, 15602 Pioneer Museum Road, Dade City. $8, $6 seniors, $4 age 6-18, 5 and younger free. (352) 567-0262.

Celebrating Our Heritage: Opening Day: A collection of 30 years of poster art from winners of Tampa Hispanic Heritage, Inc.'s annual poster contest. Remains on display through March 5. 10 a.m., Tampa Bay History Center, 801 Old Water St., Tampa. $12.95, $10.95 seniors/students with ID, $7.95 ages 4-12, 3 and younger free. (813) 228-0097.

Tampa Bay Home Show: The largest home show in Florida's west coast brings the area's top home improvement experts, along with hundreds of exhibits with everything related to Florida homes, home improvement, home entertainment and landscaping. 10 a.m., Tropicana Field, 1 Tropicana Drive, St. Petersburg. Free. (727) 893-8523.

Nova Rex: The '80s metal legends headline the Gasparilla Pirate Fest, playing before and after the parade. 11 a.m., Curtis Hixon Park, 600 N Ashley Drive, Tampa. Free.

Shen Yun: Classically trained dancers take audiences on a journey through 5,000 years of Chinese culture. 2 and 8 p.m., Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S, St. Petersburg. $73.50-$203.50. Toll-free 1-888-974-3698.

Joe Turner's Come and Gone: The last of August Wilson's Century Cycle, owners of a boarding house play host to a makeshift family of people with connections to slavery. Some stay days, some longer. Through Feb. 26. 3 and 8 p.m., American Stage Theatre Company at Raymond James Theater, 163 Third St. N, St. Petersburg. $39-$49. (727) 823-7529.

Dead Kennedys: The iconic punk group performs alongside Reagan Youth. 7 p.m., Cuban Club, 2010 N Avenida Republica De Cuba, Tampa. $20-$25. (813) 248-2954.

Art Festival Beth-El: Annual fine art exhibit and sale features more than 165 award-winning artists from around the country. 7 p.m., Temple Beth-El, 400 Pasadena Ave. S, St. Petersburg. $25 at the door Saturday. Free Sunday and Monday. (727) 347-6136.

Kathleen Madigan: Over her 25 year career she has performed on nearly every late night show. 7 p.m., Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. $49-$59. (727) 791-7400.

Lavell Crawford: This stand-up comedian and actor is perhaps best known for playing Saul Goodman's bodyguard Huell Babineaux in Breaking Bad. 7:30 and 10 p.m., Improv Comedy Theater, 1600 E Eighth Ave., Tampa. $30. (813) 864-4000.

Al Stewart: The folk singer's multi-million selling hit Year of the Cat hit in 1976 and his follow up record in 1978 had hits such as Time Passages and On the Border. 8 p.m., Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo. $24.50-$39.50, add $5 at the door. (727) 587-6793.

KIDS AND FAMILY

Ringling Bros. and Barnum and Bailey Circus: This year's show, called Circus XTREME, features BMX trick riders, trampoline daredevils, a bungee aerial skydiving display and more. 10:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m., Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. $18-$85. (813) 301-2500.

MORE TO EXPLORE

