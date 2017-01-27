Top things to do in Tampa Bay for Jan. 29

Johnny Mathis: Celebrating his 61st year in the music industry, the legendary singer is Columbia Records longest-running artist. $41-$101. 7 p.m., Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. (800) 826-9303.

Cabaret: The Broadway revival of this classic show reunited director Sam Mendes and Rob Marshall, choreographer to recreate their work in a Tony-winning production of songs like Willkommen and Maybe This Time. 2 and 7:30 p.m., Carol Morsani Hall at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N MacInnes Place, Tampa. $27.50-$79.50. (813) 229-7827.

Bestsellers on the Big Screen: Moby Dick: This series celebrates successful books that went on to become equally impressive films. 3 p.m., Tampa Theatre, 711 Franklin St., Tampa. $10, $8 members. (813) 274-8982.

Corey Avenue Sunday Market on St. Pete Beach: Browse the weekly market with more than 60 local vendors. 10 a.m., Along Corey Avenue, 155 Corey Ave., St. Pete Beach. Free admission. (813) 481-8805.

Joshua Bell: The violin prodigy became a household name in 2007 when his video of playing in a D.C. metro station as part of a Washington Post article on art and context went viral. 7 p.m., Ferguson Hall at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N MacInnes Place, Tampa. $45-$75. (813) 229-7827.

Terry Fator: It Starts Tonight: The comedian, ventriloquist, singer and celebrity impersonator just finished a run at the Mirage in Las Vegas. 7 p.m., Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S, St. Petersburg. $49.50-$79.50. (727) 893-7832.

Adam Trent: The star from Broadway's The Illusionists presents a performance combining magic, stand-up comedy and state-of-the-art techniques. 7:30 p.m., Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. $47.50-$65. (727) 791-7400.

Ringling Bros. and Barnum and Bailey Circus: This year's show, called Circus XTREME, features BMX trick riders, trampoline daredevils, a bungee aerial skydiving display and more thrills from the human performers, along with animals. 1 and 5:30 p.m., Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. $18-$85. (813) 301-2500.

Cirque Italia: The white and blue big top houses a 35,000-gallon water stage with a lid that rises 35 feet, creating a curtain of rain and fountains that dance with each performance move. The show includes contortionists, acrobatics, dance and more. 1:30, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m., Gulf View Square Mall, 9409 U.S. 19, Port Richey. $10-$50. (941) 704-8572.

KIDS AND FAMILY

Chinese New Year at Glazer: Children can learn about Chinese culture and welcome the Year of the Rooster. 1 p.m., Glazer Children's Museum, 110 W Gasparilla Plaza, Tampa. $15, $12.50 military/seniors, $9.50 children, under 1 free. (813) 443-3861.

MORE TO EXPLORE

